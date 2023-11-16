Lagos Assembly Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Assembly Congratulates Sanwo-Olu

Thursday, November 16, 2023 10:25 pm


Speaker Obasa

Speaker Obasal

*As lawmakers suggest ways to improve future elections

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, over the affirmation of their victory in the March 18 governorship election by the Court of Appeal.

The lawmakers also said there was a need for the National Assembly’s electoral committee to work on issues of delay in voters registration as well as the high number of election cases handled by the Courts of Appeal.

This position of the lawmakers followed a letter read by the Clerk of the House, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, informing the House that the National Assembly Committee on Electoral Act would have a three-day retreat in Lagos.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda, who presided over plenary on behalf of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, agreed that registration of voters should be a continuous exercise in order to accommodate more eligible voters.

Lasbat-Meranda suggested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can start requesting for means of identification in the course of registering voters to ascertain an electorate’s actual places of residence.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and LASIEC, Hon. Ajomale Oladipo, had earlier identified delay in voters registration and post-election legal matters as two challenges that the committee should tackle.

The lawmaker said that after general elections, Appeal Courts face the hurdle of attending to many cases leading to delayed judgements.

He added that the Electoral Act should accommodate state High Courts to handle some of the cases.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, said it was necessary for the National Assembly to create more awareness about the electoral review exercise while Hon. Sanni Okanlawon, representing Kosofe 1, suggested that the Electoral Act should accommodate diaspora voting.

On his part, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, urged the electoral committee to look into situations where people are mobilised to vote in areas where they are not resident.

“They occupy hotels during elections to sleep and leave for their states of residence after voting. Something should be done to address this,” he said.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Joseph Boakai 3 hours ago

    Liberia Update Opposition Boakai Maintains Marginal Lead As 86.71% Results Just Announced
    Governor Abdullahi Sule, 4 hours ago

    Appeal Court To Deliver Judgement On Nasarawa Guber Dispute
    MKO Abiola, Mohbad 6 hours ago

    Too much truth can be a dangerous thing
    6 hours ago

    Nigeria’s First Lady Arrives Sierra Leone For UN World Day On November 18
    Ododo Ahmed Usman 8 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo
    The First Lady , Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, Fatsuma Kyari, 9 hours ago

    First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, condoles with Gov. Zulum over mother-in-law’s death
    CP Tunji Rilwan Disu's visit to Police Area Command and Police Division in Ahoad-East local government area to charge the Officers and Men to capture 2Baba and his gang.or. 10 hours ago

    New Rivers CP assumes duty, storms 2Baba’s enclave orders his arrest,others
    STODAI 10 hours ago

    STODAI: Made in Nigeria AI Platform Now Here