First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, condoles with Gov. Zulum over mother-in-law’s death

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, condoles with Gov. Zulum over mother-in-law’s death

Thursday, November 16, 2023 3:22 pm


The First Lady , Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, Fatsuma Kyari,

The First Lady , Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, Fatsuma Kyari,

*Urges family to take solace in God

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, CON has paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, in Maiduguri over the death of his mother-in-law, Fatsuma Kyari, which occurred last week.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was on the visit alongside  the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the APC National Chairman, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, and wife of the Minister of Agriculture, Hajjiya Bilkis Kyari urged the Governor and family members of the deceased to take solace in the will of God.

Although the First Lady was away at the time of the unfortunate incident, she had asked the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima to represent her at the funeral.

She noted that she considered it important to personally come down to Borno to emphatise with bereaved family, government and people of Borno over the loss.

Governor Babagana Zulum extended gratitude to the First Lady over the visit to condole with the family.

“I want to appreciate you  on behalf of the family for condoling us over the demise of our mother,” Zulum said.

Before meeting the Governor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu had paid a condolence visit to wife of the Governor, Dr Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, at her family house also in Maiduguri.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the departed.

The late Hajjya Fatsuma Kyari was mother to Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, the First Lady of Borno State. She was 67 years old and is survived by her children and grandchildren.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    MKO Abiola, Mohbad 1 hour ago

    Too much truth can be a dangerous thing
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s First Lady Arrives Sierra Leone For UN World Day On November 18
    Ododo Ahmed Usman 3 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Momoh Obaro rejoices with governor-elect Ododo
    CP Tunji Rilwan Disu's visit to Police Area Command and Police Division in Ahoad-East local government area to charge the Officers and Men to capture 2Baba and his gang.or. 6 hours ago

    New Rivers CP assumes duty, storms 2Baba’s enclave orders his arrest,others
    STODAI 6 hours ago

    STODAI: Made in Nigeria AI Platform Now Here
    Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe 7 hours ago

    Zik’s Day Beckons
    9 hours ago

    Education, Skills Development Panacea for Ending Poverty, Hunger in Nigeria – VP Shettima
    President Bola Tinubu 9 hours ago

    Nigerians will enjoy soon, Tinubu tells Editors in Uyo