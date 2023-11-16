First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, condoles with Gov. Zulum over mother-in-law’s death

*Urges family to take solace in God

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, CON has paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umar Zulum, in Maiduguri over the death of his mother-in-law, Fatsuma Kyari, which occurred last week.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was on the visit alongside the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the APC National Chairman, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, and wife of the Minister of Agriculture, Hajjiya Bilkis Kyari urged the Governor and family members of the deceased to take solace in the will of God.

Although the First Lady was away at the time of the unfortunate incident, she had asked the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima to represent her at the funeral.

She noted that she considered it important to personally come down to Borno to emphatise with bereaved family, government and people of Borno over the loss.

Governor Babagana Zulum extended gratitude to the First Lady over the visit to condole with the family.

“I want to appreciate you on behalf of the family for condoling us over the demise of our mother,” Zulum said.

Before meeting the Governor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu had paid a condolence visit to wife of the Governor, Dr Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, at her family house also in Maiduguri.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the departed.

The late Hajjya Fatsuma Kyari was mother to Dr Falmata Babagana Zulum, the First Lady of Borno State. She was 67 years old and is survived by her children and grandchildren.