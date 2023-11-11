Access Bank partners FG to support 4m MSMEs, women, youths with N30bn

In line with its commitment to support women and youth-owned businesses in Nigeria, Access Bank Plc, has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide N30 billion in support for four million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, made this known in an interview with the press after a meeting with the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, on Friday in Abuja.

“This initiative echoes our longstanding commitment to inclusivity, and we are privileged to align our efforts with Office of the Vice-President’s mandate to prioritise the empowerment of women.We are thankful to the Vice-President for granting us the opportunity to partner with the Federal Government. Indeed, his shared belief in the potential of women and his support through this partnership gives us significant impetus to do more.

“With more than 66% of the Nigeria’s MSMEs owned by women and youths, challenges including access to finance, education and mentorship remain prevalent. To bridge these gaps, we have designed four different programmes to benefit no fewer than four million individuals and businesses across Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice-President, reiterated the readiness of the Federal Government to partner with the private sector to support SMEs.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the entire world that Nigeria is ready, and our doors are open for partnerships that will be of benefit to the populace. Women are a key We recognise the need for public-private collaborations in fostering progress, so this partnership with Access Bank has come at the right time. We expect the programme to commence very soon, and we are excited for the opportunities that it will afford MSMEs.”

Ogbonna also emphasised that all beneficiaries will be accessing the funds at discounted rates and expressed excitement at the opportunity to deepen Access Bank’s scope of impact as it continues playing its part in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.