Uzodimma: We have done well, we will continue to do well

Barely two weeks to the Imo State governorship election slated for November 11, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that his government has done well, nearly four years in office, to deserve a reelection and will continue to do well in the second term.

He told a gathering of Anglican Communion faithful and their guests at the Third Session of the 10th Synod of the Diocese of Isi Mbano, in Okigwe zone, where he was lauded for excellent performance by both the clergy and the laity, that his administration will even do more for the State when reelected.

“We have done well and will continue to do well to the benefit of Imo people,” he assured the congregation in a brief remark he made after the service.

The theme of the Synod is – My Boulder Roller: The quest for divine Intervention – while the host Church, incidentally, is the new St. James Church Umueze 1 in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State single-handedly built for the Anglican community in the area by business mogul and All Progressives Congress chieftain, Chief Tony Chukwu.

Chief Chukwu is an illustrious son of the community.

Governor Uzodimma who thanked God for the beautiful edifice said he followed and listened carefully to the sermon by the Bishop on the Lake, The Rt Rev Chijioke Oti on the Synod’s theme.

The Governor acknowledged that at any point in time God will surely intervene in our situation and life, noting that the Church Chief Chukwu built for his community is a true manifestation of the sermon.

“Whatever God has blessed us belongs to God and we should take joy in the works of God.”

He congratulated all that contributed to the success of the Synod and appreciated the host Bishop, The Rt. Rev. Godson U. Ukanwa of Diocese of Isi Mbano for the strong but encouraging words in his Charge.

The Governor granted two major requests by Bishop Ukanwa – to provide a Generating set for the Church and to rebuild the road leading to the Bishop’s Court in the Diocese.

In rounding off his remarks, Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to reiterate his call on the young men living in the bush in any part of the State and perpetrating evil therefrom, to come out and be rehabilitated.

Bishop Ukanwa had earlier eulogized the Governor for his numerous achievements in office and prayed that “God will continue to energise and strengthen him to do more.”

He also called for prayers for Chief Chukwu whom he described as a “great gift of God to Ehime Mbano LGA, Okigwe zone and Imo State in general.”

In his sermon, Bishop Oti listed six ways he said God intervenes in our lives – Restoration, Provision, Position, Healing, Delivery and Our Welfare.

He emphasised that God as the Boulder Roller is always involved in everything that concerns his children and “intervenes in our lives because we cannot do it by ourselves.”

Highlights of the programme was the Nehemiah Award bestowed on Chief Chukwu by the Diocese and freewill donations in support of the Synod programme and the honour done to Chief Chukwu by his friends.