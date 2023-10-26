Nigerian Army To Dispose Unexploded Ordnances in Ogun Communities 

Thursday, October 26, 2023 3:34 pm


Nigerian soldiers

Adejoke Adeleye, Ogun

Following the 21-year old bomb blast that happened at Ikeja Cantonments in 2002,the Nigerian Army is set to conduct disposal of recovered Unexploded Ordnances at the Nigerian Army Ranges in Owode,Ajilete area of Ogun state.

The Nigerian Army in a press release issued by Acting Deputy Director Army PRO 81 Division Nigerian Army,Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi  Olalekan  Ayeni hinted that the exercise which expected to be discharged on Friday 27th of October 2023 at the said communities in Ogun state has reached advanced stage resulting in the recovery of various calibers of Unexploded Ordnances which will have to be professionally dispose.

He also noted that the exercise has been hinted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja during a press briefing and Flag off of Exercise Clean Sweep”.

He however urged the people of Ogun state most especially those who resides around Owode,Ajilete not to panic but go about their normal businesses as there would also be large sounds that would be heard during the exercise which are in line with the disposal routine.

Furthermore, the general public should please be aware that necessary safety measures have been put in place as usual to ensure safety of life and property throughout the duration of the exercise.

