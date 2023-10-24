Breaking: Lagos Assembly Confirms Fresh List Of Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 6:11 pm


Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved a list of nominees for the State Executive Council (SEC) and some agencies and parastatals.

At a sitting presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the House approved Kemi Ogunyemi as a member of the executive council.

The lawmakers also confirmed Peregrine Victoria Mopelola as chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission while Mrs. Ajenifuja Kafayat Adetokunbo was confirmed as a member of the commission.

Others confirmed include:

* Mr. Aigoro, Musiliu Alade – Member, Lagos State Audit Service Commission;

* Mr. Sosimi Olubowale Oladimeji – Member, Lagos State Local Government Service Commission;

* Mr. Olanrewaju Mojola – Re-appiontment as the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission;

* Mr. Olagunju Cole – General Manager, Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority;

* Mr. Rasheed Muri-Okunola –
General Manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency.

Their confirmation, through a voice vote, followed the presentation of a report by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, who chaired the ad-hoc committee that screened the nominees.

Hon. Mojeed said the nominees were properly grilled and met the criteria to serve the State.

Eromosele Ebhomele
Media assistant to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

