Marriage dance: Oba of Benin curses any who undermines Kingdom’s tradition

Marriage dance: Oba of Benin curses any who undermines Kingdom’s tradition

Friday, October 20, 2023 4:20 pm


Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll

Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has instructed the Ewaise palace group to place a curse on anyone who undermines the age-long tradition of the Kingdom.

The instruction follows a trending video of the marriage ceremony of one Izoduwa Imasuen, in which the groom and his men twirled the traditional Eben (Royal Scepter) while dancing.

The Monarch gave the instruction in a statement dated 18 October, 2023, and signed by the Esere of Benin, Chief S. 0. Obamwonyi.

The statement which described the action as abomination, aberration and a distortion of Benin traditional marriage processes and procedures, warned that Eben is traditionally twirled only by chieftaincy title holders while paying homage to the Oba and is never a part of marriage ceremony.

The statement said:

“The attention of the Benin Traditional Council has been drawn to a recent traditional marriage ceremony of one Izoduwa Imasuen which took place on 26th August, 2023.

“It was observed that during the marriage ceremony, Izoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men were twirling the traditional Eben while dancing during the marriage ceremony.

“The general public should note that this act by lzoduwa Imasuen is an abomination, aberration and a distortion of Benin traditional marriage processes and procedures.

“The twirling of Eben in Benin customs and tradition is by chieftaincy title holders while paying homage to the Oba of Benin. Twirling of Eben is never a part of marriage ceremony.

“The Palace of the Oba of Benin condemns this act by lzoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men in all ramifications.

“His Roya! Majesty, Oba of Benin has instructed the Ewaise group to place a curse on all those that are undermining and bringing into frivolities and disrepute our highly valued age-long tradition.

“The general public especially those that are planning traditional

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Support Tinubu Administration, NDDC Boss Urges Niger Deltans
    4 hours ago

    Why Nobel Prize in Literature shouldn’t have been awarded to Bob Dylan in 2016 – Soyinka
    6 hours ago

    My Experiences and Findings in Liberia’s First Round Elections
    Professor Wole Soyinka 8 hours ago

    How I have kept my sanity over the years – Soyinka
    Victor Ogene 8 hours ago

    Rep Ogene dedicates tribunal victory to God, people of Ogbaru Constituency
    Governor Oyebanji, second left, his wife, Olayemi, former First Lady, Bisi Fayemi during the ceremony 8 hours ago

    Ekiti First Lady unveils pet project, WAOH, empowers 350 widows, 25 orphans
    Wife of Chairman, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Limited, Mrs Ebele Chukwuma (left); Chairman, Innocent Chukwuma and Director, South East, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Fred Akingbesote during the 13th-anniversary celebration of the company and presentation of ISO 9001:2015 by SON in Nnewi, Anambra State. 9 hours ago

    Innoson vehicle celebrates 13th anniversary, gets ISO, MANCAP certificates
    Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the Secretary to Rivers State Government,SSG, exchanges gifts with Brig-General Timi Markintoch, Deputy Director, Planning of the Army during advocacy visit to SSG's Office 10 hours ago

    Nigerian Army Extends Trade/Non-Tradesmen/Women Recruitment Intake to October 27th