Marriage dance: Oba of Benin curses any who undermines Kingdom’s tradition

By Jethro Ibileke

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has instructed the Ewaise palace group to place a curse on anyone who undermines the age-long tradition of the Kingdom.

The instruction follows a trending video of the marriage ceremony of one Izoduwa Imasuen, in which the groom and his men twirled the traditional Eben (Royal Scepter) while dancing.

The Monarch gave the instruction in a statement dated 18 October, 2023, and signed by the Esere of Benin, Chief S. 0. Obamwonyi.

The statement which described the action as abomination, aberration and a distortion of Benin traditional marriage processes and procedures, warned that Eben is traditionally twirled only by chieftaincy title holders while paying homage to the Oba and is never a part of marriage ceremony.

The statement said:

“The attention of the Benin Traditional Council has been drawn to a recent traditional marriage ceremony of one Izoduwa Imasuen which took place on 26th August, 2023.

“It was observed that during the marriage ceremony, Izoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men were twirling the traditional Eben while dancing during the marriage ceremony.

“The general public should note that this act by lzoduwa Imasuen is an abomination, aberration and a distortion of Benin traditional marriage processes and procedures.

“The twirling of Eben in Benin customs and tradition is by chieftaincy title holders while paying homage to the Oba of Benin. Twirling of Eben is never a part of marriage ceremony.

“The Palace of the Oba of Benin condemns this act by lzoduwa Imasuen and his groom’s men in all ramifications.

“His Roya! Majesty, Oba of Benin has instructed the Ewaise group to place a curse on all those that are undermining and bringing into frivolities and disrepute our highly valued age-long tradition.

“The general public especially those that are planning traditional