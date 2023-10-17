Poor Roads: Lagos Assembly Invites Ministry Of Works, Others

– seeks declaration of emergency on road infrastructure

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday resolved to invite officials of government in relation to the poor state of roads across the State.

This was as many of the lawmakers, during plenary bemoaned the condition of roads in their various constituencies. They also sought the declaration of an emergency on roads by the state government.

Those invited include the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Adeyinka Lukmon, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and other concerned officials.

Also invited are the head and related officials of the Public Works Corporation (PWC).

Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda, who presided over the House on behalf of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of roads in the state.

Hon. Meranda, while supporting the declaration of an emergency on roads, said the problem affects every part of Lagos with some of the roads almost becoming inaccessible.

According to her, it has become imperative to prioritise quality and maintenance of roads by adopting modern approaches to construction.

Earlier Hon. David Setonji, Deputy Chief Whip of the House who raised the issue under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, observed that less than a year after some roads are fixed, they deteriorate.

Hon. Setonji, who represents Badagry Constituency 1, called for an investigation into this challenge.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa Constituency 2, attributed the problem of the roads in the state primarily to flooding and improper channelisation of water.

He suggested the implementation of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to assist in road maintenance just as he emphasised the need for sufficient budgetary allocations to support road infrastructure.

On his part, Hon. Desmond Elliot highlighted the importance of maintaining proper drainage systems to prevent road damage. He also called for the completion of abandoned road projects.

In his contribution, Hon. Fatai Mojeed expressed concern over the significant time commuters spend on the roads, resulting in major inconveniences.

Decrying the manhour motorists spend on the Lekki-Epe Expressway daily as a result of construction work, he suggested that the executive arm of the Lagos government write the federal government regarding the state of federal roads in Lagos.

Hon. Mojeed also mentioned how the poor condition of the roads affects children’s access to education in some areas.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph called for the invitation of the General Manager of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to appear before the House to provide explanations.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun said failed portions of some roads resulted from delays in fixing small potholes by officials responsible.

While highlighting the issue of delayed funding of the Public Works Corporation, he suggested punishment for officials who approve substandard projects.

Other lawmakers, who spoke, agreed on the need for the concerned officials of government to be invited for explanation on the issue as well as what they are doing to salvage the situation.