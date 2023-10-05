Osinbajo eulogies Alake of Egbaland, describes him as “a monarch for all seasons”

Osinbajo eulogies Alake of Egbaland, describes him as “a monarch for all seasons”

Thursday, October 5, 2023 2:02 pm


Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III

Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III

Immediate Past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, has congratulated the Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba (Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory letter to the Monarch personally signed by the former Vice President, he said:

“Yours have been seasons of quality, patriotic, selfless, and honest service; in your youth, to your Nation, having sworn as a soldier to lay down your life for her, and in later years devoting your life to the service of Egbaland and its peoples and the development of Ogun State.

“Of very few can it truly be said, as we say of you: “He lives his life for faith, country, and the benefit of those less fortunate than himself.”

“Your example of a disciplined, contented, personal, and loving family life challenges the false notion that privilege must come with greed and excess. You are indeed a Monarch for all seasons.”

Below is the full text of the tribute :

A MONARCH FOR ALL SEASONS

Dolapo and I joyfully join Olori, the royal family, the Governor of our State, the Council of Obas, Chiefs, Elders, the good people of Ogun State, and all friends and associates across the world in thanking God for your most remarkable 80 years on earth.

Yours have been seasons of quality, patriotic, selfless, and honest service; in your youth, to your Nation, having sworn as a soldier to lay down your life for her, and in later years devoting your life to the service of Egbaland and its people and the development of Ogun State.

Of very few can it truly be said, as we say of you: “He lives his life for faith, country, and the benefit of those less fortunate than himself.”

Your example of a disciplined, contented, personal, and loving family life challenges the false notion that privilege must come with greed and excess. You are indeed a Monarch for all seasons.

I am truly grateful for the wise counsel and guidance you have given me at all times and the unfailing warmth and affection you have always shown to Dolapo and me.

Today on the day of your birth, I pray that the Almighty God who brought you in good health and joy to the throne of your fathers will keep you in good health and joy for the many more years of life He will give you on earth. Your Kingdom will know greater peace and prosperity, and as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom, and favour with God be in Jesus’ name. Amen!

Happy 80th Birthday, Your Majesty!

Released by Mohammed Brimah
Media Office of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON
Vice President (2015 – 2023)
14th September 2023

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ebenezer Obadare today 41 mins ago

    An Army of Special Assistants
    Governor Uzodimma hosts doctors in Owerri 2 hours ago

    Uzodimma: We’re confronting deficit in health sector frontally
    NLC officials 4 hours ago

    Rivers Civil Servants: NLC,TUC  they must enjoy FG’s approved N35,000 increase
    l-r: Lagos Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Tunbosun Alake; Commercial Advisor, Danish Embassy, Lagos, Ms Catherine Gernor; Danish Consul General-Lagos, Ms Jette Bjerrum; Denmark Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sune Krogstrup; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Barr Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Trade & Investment, Mrs. Folasade Ambrose-Medem; Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiola Olowu and his counterpart, Office of SDGs, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, 04 October 2023. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu meets Netherlands, Denmark ambassadors to Nigeria, seeks partnership
    18 hours ago

     Nigeria at 63: Uniting Working People’s Perspectives on the Evolution and Development of Nigeria
    Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, exchanging views with Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Cooperation 19 hours ago

    Alake hails AFC support for Solid Minerals sector
    The bad state of Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road project, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state 20 hours ago

    Reps mandate Works Ministry on urgent completion of deplorable Ogbaru road
    Wednesday’s decision by FIFA marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and by six countries. 20 hours ago

    Morocco, 5 others across 3 continents to host 2030 World Cup matches