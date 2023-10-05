Osinbajo eulogies Alake of Egbaland, describes him as “a monarch for all seasons”

Immediate Past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, has congratulated the Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba (Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory letter to the Monarch personally signed by the former Vice President, he said:

Below is the full text of the tribute :

A MONARCH FOR ALL SEASONS

Dolapo and I joyfully join Olori, the royal family, the Governor of our State, the Council of Obas, Chiefs, Elders, the good people of Ogun State, and all friends and associates across the world in thanking God for your most remarkable 80 years on earth.

Yours have been seasons of quality, patriotic, selfless, and honest service; in your youth, to your Nation, having sworn as a soldier to lay down your life for her, and in later years devoting your life to the service of Egbaland and its people and the development of Ogun State.

Of very few can it truly be said, as we say of you: “He lives his life for faith, country, and the benefit of those less fortunate than himself.”

Your example of a disciplined, contented, personal, and loving family life challenges the false notion that privilege must come with greed and excess. You are indeed a Monarch for all seasons.

I am truly grateful for the wise counsel and guidance you have given me at all times and the unfailing warmth and affection you have always shown to Dolapo and me.

Today on the day of your birth, I pray that the Almighty God who brought you in good health and joy to the throne of your fathers will keep you in good health and joy for the many more years of life He will give you on earth. Your Kingdom will know greater peace and prosperity, and as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom, and favour with God be in Jesus’ name. Amen!

Happy 80th Birthday, Your Majesty!

Released by Mohammed Brimah

Media Office of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON

Vice President (2015 – 2023)

14th September 2023