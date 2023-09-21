Kano tribunal ruling: APC organizes prayer, promises to compensate owners of demolished buildings

Thursday, September 21, 2023 10:12 am


Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano state has organized a thanksgiving prayer session, glorifying God over their victory at the Wednesday ruling of Kano state governorship election tribunal, sitting at Miller Road High Court, Bompai, Kano.

The three-member tribunal via a virtual ruling, nullified the election of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The Tribunal also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

In celebration of the APC victory, the state party chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas led hundreds of party supporters to a demolished shopping complex at Kofar Mata Eid Ground, where they offered prayers of thanksgiving to God.

Prince Abbas seized the opportunity to raise the hopes of owners of buildings demolished by the state government, promising that the APC-led government will compensate them when they take over the mantle of leadership.

Prince Abbas who said Kano people have reasons to celebrate the tribunal ruling urged APC supporters to desist from any act of violence, while savouring their victory.

“We are back to correct the wrongs and the imperial tendencies meted out on you, our beloved Kano citizens. Be assured that things will return to normalcy and your businesses will thrive again, ” he added.

According to him, as a commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, “Kano has been relegated to the background in the past few days of the NNPP’s illegal government, but now with the return of the APC, things will be put on the right track.

“We are going to return all demolished shops to those who were victimised and whose hard-earned wealth was destroyed. This is a promise, and we will certainly fulfil it.”

