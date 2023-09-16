Monarch, residents laud Gov Otti on commissioning of impassable roads in Aba

By Sam Obinna Ibe/Umuahia

The Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah and residents in Aba have lauded Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti for putting smiles on the faces of the businessmen and traders in Aba, by reconstructing some impassable roads in the commercial city.

The Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nto Mbah and residents in Aba gave the commendation in an interview with The News Magazine Friday evening in Aba during the commissioning of three newly reconstructed roads by Governor Alex Otti.

They however noted with satisfaction that Gov Otti is doing well in rebuilding Abia State, given the infrastructural deficits he inherited in the hands of previous administrations in Abia State.

Eze Nto and Aba residents revealed to our Correspondent that the roads commissioned, including Shallom, Cementry and Emelogu roads as strategic, adding that fixing the roads would increase the ease of doing business and boost the State’s economy.

On his part, the royal father, who was impressed by the quality of the roads reconstructed, especially with the installation of solar street lights that lit the roads urged Governor Alex Otti to sustain the people-oriented projects in the State.

Eze Nto Mbah enjoined residents and beneficiaries of the roads to ensure they protect the facilities in their environment and called on Abians to sustain their support to Dr. Alex Chioma Otti led administration to take Abia to a greater height, saying that the efforts of Governor Alex Otti in ameliorating the challenges of the people are highly commendable.

Whereas, Rev (Dr) John Kalu who lives on Udeagbala road noted that Shallom Road was abandoned and impassable to the residents of the area, but expressed delight in fixing the road by Otti’s government barely three months in office.

Also contributing, Mr Uche Okafor, an Aba-based businessman commended Gov Otti for fixing Emelogu Road Aba, adding that this will help in ease of doing business, especially with solar lights installation at night.

Other residents from an opinion poll conducted by The News Magazine PM news Reporter said that “Daniel has finally come to the judgement that God has sent a miracle worker to rebuild the Commercial city unlike others before him who paid lip service to the development of Aba.

“We are not asking too much, good road network, accessibility to our shops, houses, enabling environment and the government that is people-oriented that would come to develop Aba and Abia as a model state worthy of emulation” They chorused.

As for Aba youths, artisans, men and women trooped out in salute of the man of the moment, Gov Otti while chanting solidarity songs such as:

” Alex Chioma Otti we know, the performing Governor is finally here, Seen is believing, we are happy with your government, carry go, you have our support were some of the chants of that rent the air by Aba residents.

Meanwhile, the State Labour Party Chairman, Pastor Ceekay Igara said that the reconstruction of the roads in Aba was one of the campaign promises made by the Labour Party adding that Aba people are yet to see anything, the rantings of opposition will not deter the government from delivery.

“We were not interested in 100 days in office, our major concern is a systemic change of the ways of doing things in the State, attitudinal change of people, that is why we created Abia Orientation Agency, concern to pay all salary and pension arrears before the year runs out, including infrastructural development of the state,” Igara said.

Speaking while commissioning the three road projects, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti assured that he would maintain the confidence the people repose on him and said he would develop Aba in line with his campaign promises, explaining that what Aba needs is to open it up with good infrastructure and an enabling environment that would support the social and economic lives of the people, which his administration is committed to doing.

Abia Gov recalled that the Cementry Market road has not been used for over 20 years, stating that his government is committed to ending activities of touts in the markets. He thanked the residents and contractors for their support and solicited more support from all, saying that a new Abia requires the participation of all and sundry, while disclosing that a water fountain would soon be fixed at the Emelogu roundabout.

He however announced that he has extracted a commitment from Abuja on the rehabilitation of Aba Port Harcourt Road, in Aba, while disclosing his partnership with relevant stakeholders to rebuild former Enyimba Hotels in Aba to a world-class standard and also handed over his warning on zero-tolerance to extortion through multiple taxations in the state with an assurance that offenders will be dealt with.

He called for support from citizens through prompt payment of taxes as and when due.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Oti said giving adequate attention to road infrastructure is paramount to the Governor Otti-led administration as revitalizing the road networks would impact economic growth and development as well as ease off stress on the citizenry