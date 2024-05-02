Products and profits are prime focus of 2nd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit, from 6-7 May

Products and profits are prime focus of 2nd Nigerian Media Leaders' Summit, from 6-7 May

Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:45 am


Mr Taiwo Obe, right, the man behind the media summit

Mr Taiwo Obe, right, the man behind the media summit

 

All is set for the second edition of the Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit, organised by The Journalism Clinic (TJC) and endorsed by the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

According to TJC’s Founder/Director Taiwo Obe, the event, coming nearly five years to when the first was held, with no fewer than 60 senior executives from across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian newspaper expected, will  hold from 6-7 May, at the Academy Suites, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

States he: “With huge support and partnerships from, among others, the Lagos State Government, Nigeria LNG Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria, Punch Nigeria Limited, The Cable Newspapers and UAC Foods, we are able to hold the summit with the theme, “In pursuit of products, profits and more.”

The revered veteran journalist and a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba is the Summit Chairman while NPAN President Mallam Kabir Yusuf, is expected to deliver an opening remark.

Obr and 10 others  with depth in their niches will make presentations around the theme. These include Juan Senior, president, Innovation Media Consulting Group, appearing virtually; Dolapo “Dolly” Otegbayi, until recently the route-to-marketing director, FrieslandCampina and now, principal consultant, Dolapo Kuye Otegbayi Consulting; Joshua Olufemi, CEO, Dataphyte; Dr Rasheed Adebiyi, senior lecturer, Fountain University; Damilola Ajiboye, senior product manager, Stears and Ore Afolayan, founder/team lead TOA Marketing.

Others are: Omotayo Queen Inakoju, head of legal, Ebonylife Group; Esosa Osagiede, creative director, Insight Publicis; Atunyota “AliBaba” Akpobome, founder/creative director, XQZMOI; Dr Waheed Olagunju, founder WVL Development Advisers and former executive director/acting MD, Bank of Industry and Obe

“It will be mind-blowing and far-reaching,” asserts Obe.

 

