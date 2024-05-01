Controversies stall burial of former Taraba CJ as relations demand cause of death from wife.

Controversies stall burial of former Taraba CJ as relations demand cause of death from wife.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 8:02 pm


Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur,Former Chief Judge of Taraba State

Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur,Former Chief Judge of Taraba State

Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur,Former Chief Judge of Taraba State,

Controversies stall burial of former Taraba CJ as relations demand cause of death from wife.

Ben Adaji Jalingo

 

The burial of the former Chief Judge of Taraba State, Hon. Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur has been suspended indefinitely following the demands by his relations for the wife Mrs Destiny Courage  to disclose the *cause* of the death of the husband.

Chief Timothy Bitrus Andetur, elder brother to the late former Chief Judge disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo.

Andetur said that the relations were not satisfied with circumstances sorrounding the death of the former Chief Judge.

He therefore, demanded the wife who unilaterally took custody of the former Chief  judge before his death on March 21, 2024 to explain the cause of his death.

The elder brother of the late ChiefJudge who recalled that although a petition had already been submitted to the Commissioner of Police in Taraba, further disclosed that justice Andetur died in a questionable circumstance in the hands of his wife.

According to the elder brother, the wife denied the family members access to their brother for the over three months he was sick in Jalingo before she singlehandedly smuggled him to  FMC Yola where he died.

“It is worrisome  that even when the former Chief  judge invited   his nephew on phone,  Ayikwen Sam to his house during his sickness, the wife invited the police who arrested and detained him, claiming that her husband had placed an order not to allow any of his relations come close to his house,” he said.

He regretted that the family only got to know about the death of their brother when the FMC Yola authority refused to accept  the corpse at the mutuary demanding the presence of the family members.

Andetur said that it was until the hospital refused to accept the corpse before the wife later called some of his relations in Jalingo and disclose the news of his death.

He disclosed  that the ralations in Jalingo thereafter advised her to go to the late husband’s village, Bika near Takum, to break the sad news to the elders before any of the relations would have to accompany her to deposit the corpse in the morgue.

Timothy lamented that it was unfortunate that few days after the relations of the  late Chief judge moved the course to FMC Jalingo preparatory for burial, the wife bared family members from entering the compound, claiming that she contracted a court marriage and therefore, must take possesion of all the properties of the late Chief Judge.

He said that the way and manner the wife is looting the property of the late former Chief judge, especially a Prado Jeep and a Toyota Camry which she moved out of the house on the eve of their travel to Yola before the CJ’s death, suggest  that she had a hand in the death of the former Chief judge.

” I want to place on record that this woman, Destiny Courage is not the only wife of my brother.  My late brother’s first wife, Mrs. Margaret Andetur got married to late Justice Andetur in 1983, and *the marriage* still subsists because there has not been any legal divorce between them. Destiny only got married to my brother just three years ago and now she is fighting to take possession of all his properties after his mysterious death “.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Chief Judge in her petition to the Commissioner of Police through her lawyer, Barrister Joshua Jeremiah, claimed that the relations of her late husband were threatening her life.

She requested the police to prevent the relations of late husband from entering their compound, claiming that the family members should allow her to mourn the death of her husband with her own relations.

The letter quoted the late  CJ’s wife saying that she legally contracted a ‘court marriage’ with her late husband, who told her  before his death that  he had a  serious misunderstanding with his own relations and won’t like to see them in his house.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu to Nigerian workers:I Do Not Take Your Understanding, Patience, Support For Granted
    Governor Oyebanji at a rally marking the 2024 edition of the May Day celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado- Ekiti 4 hours ago

    I Won’t Dash Your Hope on New Minimum Wage, Oyebanji Assures Ekiti Workers
    The Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion was signed by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso and National Security Adviser of Nigeria, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. 7 hours ago

    FG Targets Universal Financial Access, Unveils Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 8 hours ago

    Solidarity in Action: Collaborative Governance, Empowered Workers
    Gas explosion in Ogun 8 hours ago

    President Tinubu sympathizes with victims of gas explosion in Ogun State
    8 hours ago

    Peter Obi and Nigeria’s post-election blues
    Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (right); in a handshake with new Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George (left); during a visit to Government House, recently. 9 hours ago

    Governor Fubara hails Finidi’s choice as Super Eagles’ head coach 
    Rachael Owoeye 9 hours ago

    May Day admonition Work-Life Balance: Tips For Managing Stress