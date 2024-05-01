Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur,Former Chief Judge of Taraba State,

Controversies stall burial of former Taraba CJ as relations demand cause of death from wife.

Ben Adaji Jalingo

The burial of the former Chief Judge of Taraba State, Hon. Justice Filibus Bitrus Andetur has been suspended indefinitely following the demands by his relations for the wife Mrs Destiny Courage to disclose the *cause* of the death of the husband.

Chief Timothy Bitrus Andetur, elder brother to the late former Chief Judge disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo.

Andetur said that the relations were not satisfied with circumstances sorrounding the death of the former Chief Judge.

He therefore, demanded the wife who unilaterally took custody of the former Chief judge before his death on March 21, 2024 to explain the cause of his death.

The elder brother of the late ChiefJudge who recalled that although a petition had already been submitted to the Commissioner of Police in Taraba, further disclosed that justice Andetur died in a questionable circumstance in the hands of his wife.

According to the elder brother, the wife denied the family members access to their brother for the over three months he was sick in Jalingo before she singlehandedly smuggled him to FMC Yola where he died.

“It is worrisome that even when the former Chief judge invited his nephew on phone, Ayikwen Sam to his house during his sickness, the wife invited the police who arrested and detained him, claiming that her husband had placed an order not to allow any of his relations come close to his house,” he said.

He regretted that the family only got to know about the death of their brother when the FMC Yola authority refused to accept the corpse at the mutuary demanding the presence of the family members.

Andetur said that it was until the hospital refused to accept the corpse before the wife later called some of his relations in Jalingo and disclose the news of his death.

He disclosed that the ralations in Jalingo thereafter advised her to go to the late husband’s village, Bika near Takum, to break the sad news to the elders before any of the relations would have to accompany her to deposit the corpse in the morgue.

Timothy lamented that it was unfortunate that few days after the relations of the late Chief judge moved the course to FMC Jalingo preparatory for burial, the wife bared family members from entering the compound, claiming that she contracted a court marriage and therefore, must take possesion of all the properties of the late Chief Judge.

He said that the way and manner the wife is looting the property of the late former Chief judge, especially a Prado Jeep and a Toyota Camry which she moved out of the house on the eve of their travel to Yola before the CJ’s death, suggest that she had a hand in the death of the former Chief judge.

” I want to place on record that this woman, Destiny Courage is not the only wife of my brother. My late brother’s first wife, Mrs. Margaret Andetur got married to late Justice Andetur in 1983, and *the marriage* still subsists because there has not been any legal divorce between them. Destiny only got married to my brother just three years ago and now she is fighting to take possession of all his properties after his mysterious death “.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Chief Judge in her petition to the Commissioner of Police through her lawyer, Barrister Joshua Jeremiah, claimed that the relations of her late husband were threatening her life.

She requested the police to prevent the relations of late husband from entering their compound, claiming that the family members should allow her to mourn the death of her husband with her own relations.

The letter quoted the late CJ’s wife saying that she legally contracted a ‘court marriage’ with her late husband, who told her before his death that he had a serious misunderstanding with his own relations and won’t like to see them in his house.