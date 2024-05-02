The Promises of Governors Sanwo-Olu, Fubara, Abiodun, Ododo, Yusuf, Obaseki to Nigerian Workers

*Sanwo-Olu Promises to Pay New Minimum Wage

*NLC, TUC, and others hail Lagos Governor’s welfare for workers, residents

* Fubara assures workers of salary increase

* Abiodun assured of Positive Deliberation on Minimum Wage

* Governor Yusuf to Kano workers: re-dedicate yourselves to service delivery as you get prompt salary payment

*Kogi Gov assures of better welfare, security

*Edo to begin use of artificial intelligence in governance – Obaseki

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Siminalayi Fubara, Dapo Abiodun, Usman Ododo and Kabir Yususf have made mouth watering promises to workers in their states. That was in the commemoration of the May Day celebrations.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured workers in the State that his administration will implement the new minimum wage that is approved by the Federal Government.

He committed in response to the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the Workers’ Day celebration held on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The Governor, while speaking on the current fuel scarcity, advised Lagos residents against panic buying and storage of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, saying the Federal Government and the major stakeholders in the oil sector are working round the clock to end the fuel scarcity.

He said he has received assurances from the authorities that there is enough fuel at tank stations, and the distribution of the product will be intensified to ease the current fuel scarcity across the country.

The Governor promised to look at some of the demands of various unions in the State, saying that his administration will continue to ensure good welfare packages for all the workers in the State.

He praised all the committed, dedicated, resilient, and passionate workers in Lagos State for their contributions across all sectors in building and shaping the State, even in the face of challenges.

He said: “This year’s theme, ‘People First,’ resonates deeply with our administration’s philosophy, which is underpinned by our firm belief in prioritizing the welfare of our people.

“Through various measures, policies, and initiatives, we have demonstrated that the interest and welfare of the people come first and remain the ultimate goal of all our actions. Our response actions are geared towards mitigating the impact of these trying times and offering support to both our workers and citizens alike.

“We have been steadfast and intentional in implementing our social intervention programmes, providing crucial assistance to those in need throughout the state. From subsidised food items through our Ounje Eko, and Eko Cares initiatives to incentives for social services, we have made tangible differences in countless lives.

“Healthcare initiatives that ensure access to quality medical services for all, transportation support, and educational opportunities for our children exemplify our commitment to creating a Lagos where everyone has a fair chance to thrive. Our dedication to putting people first extends beyond mere words.”

Speaking on his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “As we look towards the future, I want to reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable society in which the interests of workers receive the attention it deserves.

“We will continue to invest in education, training, and skills development to equip our workforce with the tools they need to succeed in their places of work because we recognize the vital role that workers play in driving progress and prosperity in our society. And we pledge to build a future where every worker is respected, empowered and able to live with dignity and pride.”

In their respective speeches, the Chairperson of NLC, Lagos State Council, Comrade Agnes Funmi Sessi and her TUC counterpart, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo, praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for making workers’ welfare a priority of his administration.

They urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to implement the agreed minimum wage, expected to be announced by the Federal Government.

Sessi said: “Let me use this unique occasion of May Day to commend and appreciate our Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for all his interventions to cushion the effect of the economic problems and ameliorate the suffering of the workers in the State.

“We all witnessed his policy on the last reduction in BRT transportation, the setting up of a discounted food mart, the three-day working policy, the payment of a 20 per cent increment in salary, the full implementation of N35,000 Wage Award as approved by the Federal Government, and prompt payment of salary.”

Comrade Ekundayo commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his prompt action in implementing the Wage Award for all public servants in Lagos State, noting that the swift response has provided much-needed relief to mitigate the adverse combined effects of the recent subsidy removal and devaluation of the Naira.

“Lagos has been at the forefront of implementing welfare programmes that positively impact workers, and your (Governor Sanwo-Olu) dedication to this course is deeply appreciated. Your commitment to prioritising the welfare of your people is perfectly aligned with our core belief of placing citizens first,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, commended the leadership of the Organised Labour for their maturity, understanding, and steadfast support for the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

He said: “The theme of this year’s May Day, which is “People First,” resonates profoundly with the resolve of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in placing the welfare and empowerment of every worker within Lagos State beyond other considerations.

“Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Government has implemented a plethora of social intervention programmes that are targeted at enhancing the well-being of the populace.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, said the theme of the 2024 May Day celebration, which is “People First,” reflects the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to prioritising the well-being, welfare, and prosperity of workers and citizens at large in Lagos State.

During the May Day celebration attended by thousands of workers from the public and private sectors, over 50 unions from different sectors took part in the march past.

Fubara assures workers of salary increase

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured of implementing the salary increase recently approved by the Federal Government for workers in the State as soon as the parameters are made available.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, where activities to commemorate the 2024 International Workers Day, with the theme: ‘People First’, took place on Wednesday.

The Governor stated how concerned his Administration is about the poor state of the nation’s economy, with the attendant rising inflation, which has impacted adversely on the purchasing power and well-being of the average workers and their families.

Governor Fubara, therefore, said: “Let me assure you that we are going to work with the Federal Government to implement necessary measures, including the continuation of the free bus services and the provision of necessary palliatives to ameliorate the current hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

“We are also committed to implementing the increase in workers’ salaries recently approved by the Federal Government as soon as the parameters are made available.”

We are a listening Government, and we have heard the common concerns and demands of labour on the urgency of stimulating economic growth and improving the living conditions of our people.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged workers as critical human resources that have continued to contribute immensely to the sustained long-term economic growth of the State.

The Governor noted that workers are indispensable, from the production lines of small and big factories to Government offices and institutions.

They also play critical roles, he said, in the vast oil and gas fields, to the movement of goods and services, where they ensure service delivery, wealth creation, and the advancement of human civilization.

Governor Fubara, categorically said: “Rivers State is what it is, economically strong, resilient, and vibrant because of our workers. Our local governments and communities are what they are because workers are doing their jobs.

“Our nation is the largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa only because of the commitment, efforts, and achievements of our workers.

“What this means is that there can be no nation-building or progress in society without the input, effort, and sacrifice of the workforce.”

The Governor gave the assurance that: “As a Government, we recognize the roles, importance, and relevance of our workers to the implementation of our policy agenda for economic growth, provision of infrastructure, social progress and advancing the welfare and well-being of citizens.

“This is the reason we are here, not only to celebrate with you, but also to reiterate, reinforce, and reassure us of the inseparable bonds we have with organised labour as partners in progress.

“We may have reasonable causes to disagree, which is normal in every social relationship. But we cannot afford to be at each other’s throats and neglect our common responsibilities to advance the peace, security, and progress of our State.

“Less we forget that the social contract binds not only the Government; it applies to the workers as much as patriots.”

Governor Fubara recalled his promise made in his inaugural speech, where he proudly reiterated the fact that labour that is his primary constituency will remain so even though he has become a Governor.

“I stand by this statement even now and for as long as I remain in office as the Governor of Rivers State. I will not disappoint you. I will continue to govern with the fear of God and carry everyone, including labour, along.

” We promised not to neglect the interest and well-being of our workers within the limits of available resources, and we have not faltered on this promise.

“On the 1st of June, 2023, barely three days after the assumption of office, I visited the State Secretariat Complex to see its dilapidated state and take immediate measures to improve the poor working environment of our workers.

“Since then, we have reactivated and restored some facilities and services in the Secretariat Complex, including the water system, elevators, leaking roofs, and improved electricity supply.

“In addition, we have also commissioned a reputable international company to scope the entire complex and advise on the cost of a comprehensive rehabilitation of the Secretariat Complex, which we intend to carry out in phases as available finances will allow.”

Governor Fubara said he implemented promotion of staff stagnated over a decade with financial benefits, and approved the recruitment of 1,000 doctors and other medical personnel to strengthen the State’s healthcare delivery system.

Also, he said, the State’s Contributory Healthcare Insurance Scheme has commenced, urging all workers to take advantage of the benefits of the scheme, adding that the Government was clearing the backlog of gratuities to retired civil servants while ensuring the prompt enrolment and payment of pensions.

“I can assure you that the days of delayed payments of retirement benefits to civil servants are over under our watch.

“We appointed 16 Permanent Secretaries based on merit and equitable spread to local government areas that were hitherto not represented at that level to strengthen the civil service for effective implementation of government policies and optimal delivery of services to our people.

“A few weeks ago, we directed and ensured the implementation of the minimum wage and promotion of our workers in the local government service.

“We have approved and released a grant of N250 million only for the completion of the secretariat building of the Nigerian Union of Teachers,” he added.

The Governor also announced the donation of N100 million to assuage the sacrifices of the workers who turned up at the stadium for the celebration of the 2024 May Day.

In his address, the Rivers State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Alex Agwanwor, said the theme of 2024 International Labour Day, ‘People First’, reflects the leadership direction of Governor Fubara, who has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the State.

Comrade Agwanwor stated that the Governor implemented promotion for state and local government workers with consequential financial benefits.

Also implemented, he said, were payment of N30,000.00 minimum wage to LG workers, N100,000.00 Christmas bonus across the board to all workers, the constitution of governing councils, boards and commissions of government agencies, institutions for effective service delivery, restored functionality of basic utilities at the State Secretariat, and reopened Rivers State Transport Company (RTC).

All of these, he noted, have further motivated workers, and emboldened them to remain unfettered in their support to the success of the Governor Fubara-led Administration while increasing their productivity.

“For us as Rivers State workers, we make bold to state without fear, or favour that, the present Administration of Your Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, is aptly a reflection of the year 2024 theme of Workers Day celebration.

“We acknowledge consistently, the demonstration of Your Excellency’s confession of purpose and value-driven leadership and administration in thoughts, deeds, and actions, and as critical stakeholders in Rivers State project and beneficiaries of Your Excellency’s humane disposition, we offer to journey with you on the quest to positively impact on the lives of Rivers people.”

He commended the Governor for making efforts to revamp the abandoned Songhai Integrated Farms at Bunu Tai and listed other agricultural initiatives such as the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) and C-4 programmes, Delta Rubber Company, among others, as areas the Government must focus on to enhance food sufficiency and security while taming hunger and raising job creation opportunities in the State.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Okechukwu Onyefuru, expressed delight over the recent feat of Governor Fubara by increasing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N11billion to N27billion.

Comrade Onyefuru advised that with items like railways and building of refineries moved to the Concurrent List, the State Government should take advantage of this new legal framework, to further grow the State’s IGR and create more jobs for the youths.

The TUC chairman also appealed to Governor Fubara to use his good offices to compel International Oil Companies (OICs) not to move their headquarters out of the State, while also thanking him for mediating in the industrial dispute in Indorama Petrochemical and Fertiliser Company Limited at Eleme.

Comrade Onyefuru said Nigerian workers condemned and rejected the recent increase in electricity tariffs, describing it as draconian and anti-people.

The TUC chairman also requested that the salary of primary healthcare workers be moved to the Primary Healthcare Management Board, where he said, they feel better protected.

At the event, the State Civil Service offered the Governor the gift of a Bible and portrait, while the organised labour honoured him with the Labour Champion of Rivers State award for being the most labour-friendly Governor.

*Workers’ Day: Abiodun assured of Positive Deliberation on Minimum Wage

Gov . Dapo Abiodun has assured workers in the state that his administration would soon arrive at a positive and sustainable position that would be in line with state inclusive style of governance.

Abiodun made the assurance while delivering his speech during the 2024 Workers’ Day celebration, held at the MKO stadium in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

He also hinted that the state government would soon be calling a meeting with the Organised labour leaders to finalise the state minimum wage position.

“On minimum wage, your ever-responsive administration has done a lot which is aimed at arriving at a position that we can sustain in line with our inclusive style of governance.

” We will soon be calling a meeting with the organised labour leaders to finalise the Ogun state minimum wage position,” he said.

The governor who appreciated the sacrifice of the state workforce, noted that the celebration was a reflection on the critical roles workers played in the socio-economic development of the state.

He said that the state government was aware of the economic challenges workers faced, saying that the government was taking steps in collaboration with the Federal government to cushion the effect through various welfare packages and initiatives.

“I appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his timely intervention to support workers and the generality of Nigerians. As a responsible government, I reiterate that our dedication to you will continue to be unwavering.

“This commitment began when I assumed office with my guarantee that salary will be paid on time and it has remained the same till this day regardless of whether our allocations are enough or delayed.

“We are diligently remitting the backlog of deductions and have consistently paid the agreed deductions and we have done so till March 2024.

“We are going to focus on investing in capacity building and professional training and development for our workforce which is crucial to the development of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the State Chairman of, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Hameed Ademola, commended the governor for different existing workers’ welfare programmes.

He called for more opportunities for regular interface between the government and organised labour leaders to address issues promptly and effectively.

*Governor Yusuf to Kano workers: re-dedicate yourselves to service delivery as you get prompt salary payment

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to effective service delivery as his administration will not relent in prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

Governor Yusuf appealed during the International Workers Day observed at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Governor Yusuf who was unavoidably absent due to his official engagements, was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

He promised that his administration would not renege from giving out all welfare packages due for workers in the state to perform creditably, but urged them to reciprocate the gesture by showing commitment, dedication and patriotism while discharging their duties.

According to him, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government in Kano will continue to enhance the welfare and working conditions of workers in the state.

He said his administration has concluded plans to initiate a befitting Housing Scheme for workers, adding that when fully unveiled, the scheme will pave the way for workers to own Houses at affordable rates.

Governor Yusuf maintained that his administration has given priority to the development of education, agriculture, healthcare delivery, infrastructural development, human development, as well as youth and women empowerment in the state.

“I want to use this occasion of May Day celebration to reassure the people of Kano state of our administration’s commitment and resolve to render quality services through our planned programmes to the populace in the area of education, quality healthcare, agriculture and other areas of economic development sphere,” he stated.

In his address, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa said, “The year 2024 brings about a lot of tumultuous incidents in the history of the labour movement in Nigeria. We have experienced a series of industrial disharmony due to some unfriendly policies that impede the proper livelihood of the working class. Our struggles for the emancipation of the workers in particular and masses in general.”

He added: “On this International Workers’ Day, let us not only celebrate our achievements and progress but also renew our commitment to the ideals of justice, fairness, and solidarity that are at the heart of the labour movement.

” Let us continue to stand united in our quest for better working conditions, fair wages, and social justice for all workers, not only in Kano State but across Nigeria and the world.

“I would like to once again express my sincere appreciation to the Governor of Kano State for his exemplary leadership and unwavering support for the workers of our state.

“Let us continue to work together towards a future where every worker is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness.”

*May Day: Kogi Gov assures of better welfare, security

As workers roll out the drums for this year’s May Day, Governor Usman Ododo has assured workers in Kogi state of his administration’s commitment to fair wages, safe working conditions, and social security.

The governor gave the assurance in Lokoja on Wednesday, promising to set up a committee to address workers’ demands.

Ododo said his administration is committed to implementing policies that promote the rights of workers and ensure dignity in the workplace.

He noted that the current minimum wage in Nigeria requires an upward review and assured that very soon, ongoing conversation about compensation for civil servants in the state will be concluded.

While noting that the State is making steady progress already, Ododo said that as soon as the revenue base of the state improves, more would be done to keep workers happy and more productive.

“The State free education policy remains on course and payment of Senior Secondary School Examination fees has been fully offset by the state government.

“Our new template for payment of bursary to students in higher institutions has been adjudged to be a step higher in transparency and accountability.

“Our quarterly palliatives have since commenced, and we shall not renege on this accord until the economic indices that have pushed our people into hardship improve.

“We have embarked on an aggressive agricultural reform programme that will identify and support genuine farmers with subsidy, secure our farmlands and communities, guarantee food security and make our state a major supplier of food and livestock in the country.

“Our efforts to revamp primary healthcare centres in the state have received a boost with a commitment to get them on stream in no distant time.

“On-going road projects and other infrastructural projects in the state are receiving adequate attention, and we are confident that they will be completed and put to use by the people of our state sooner than later.

“Our efforts in securing lives and property in the state has been roundly successful with an increase in the number of boots on the ground across communities, and logistical enhancement as evident by the recent deployment of hundreds of security vehicles and motorbikes to security agencies. We are winning the war against crime, and we shall continue to step up efforts to make Kogi State completely unsafe for criminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, organized labour in the state demanded immediate implementation of an N35,000 wage award for workers, pending when the new minimum wage will be paid.

In his May Day address, Kogi State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Gabriel Amari, said the current N30,000 National Minimum Wage falls short of meeting the basic needs of workers in the prevailing market conditions of the country.

“We advocate for the immediate implementation of a wage award totalling around N35,000 in Kogi state. This adjustment is not only fair but also urgent, given the relentless rise in the costs of goods and services, which continuously erodes the purchasing power of workers.

“Until the long-awaited negotiations for a new minimum wage are concluded and put into effect, the wage award would serve as a temporary relief for workers grappling with the current economic hardship.

”We urge the Kogi state government to align itself with other states that have already heeded the recommendations of the President regarding the payment of wage awards to Nigerian workers. By doing so, Kogi would demonstrate its commitment to the welfare and well-being of its workforce,” Amari said.

Comrade Amari also called for payment of weigh-in allowance for workers in media houses, restoration of the 27.5% teachers’ peculiar allowance for teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state, issuance of all outstanding promotion letters to deserving workers as well as payment of the 20 per cent balance of the three-month percentage salary for state workers in 2018.

*Edo to begin use of artificial intelligence in governance – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has hinted that the state government will soon commence the use of artificial intelligence in governance.

He gave the hint on Wednesday while addressing the Labour movement on the occasion of the observance of the Workers’ Day.

According to him, “I can only predict that from a very few years or if not months, that Edo State will begin using Artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in running government.

“Yes, you will use AI and you will have AI.”

The governor who used the occasion to reel out his achievements in the last seven and half years, noted that the welfare of workers and every citizen in Edo has been the basis for every decision and actions he took.

He disclosed that his government has also employed about 5,000 additional workers to boost the workforce of the state.

“I have always been conscious of that responsibility which God has placed on me and despite the hostilities and vendetta by some politicians, I have done everything in my power and human ability to ensure that I do not stray from that ideological part for the use of the public resources for the good of our citizens.

“From a state which ranked the highest in human trafficking and irregular migration seven years ago, we have become a state with the lowest numbers of multidimensional poor people in Nigeria.

“We have become a state with one of the lowest infant and maternal mortality rates in Nigeria. We have become a state with the lowest number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“One of the things I promised in 2016 was that I was going to build our institutions for governance and today we can proudly say that workers achieve the modest institutional reforms which we have now achieved in Edo state.

“Today, we can celebrate that with your support we have been able to recruit over 5,000 new workers into the Edo civil service based on merit and no longer on favouritism as it used to be. Now you don’t need to know anybody to get work in government in Edo state. You just need to know something.

“You can celebrate that we now have the first public training academy in West Africa, and, this academy, the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, has trained over 10,000 workers who participated enthusiastically in our training.

“I have been amazed by how workers in Edo State embrace and adopted technology and how they have continued to use applications to do the ways we do things in government, whether they are teachers using technology in EdoBest or workers using the platform in the secretariat or whether they are our health workers using e-health technology in our different primary healthcare. You have all done very well,” Obaseki said.

He continued: “Two days ago, I announced that we have raised the minimum wage in Edo state from N40,000 monthly to N70,000 monthly, an increase of over 75 per cent. This is because we know and feel the hardship which most of you experience daily.

“For almost a year now fuel subsidy has been removed, the exchange rate has more than doubled food prices have gone up the roof and most of you can barely buy things that you used to buy for yourself and your family.

“We are empathetic government, we cannot say we do not know and if we know, we can sit down and do nothing about it. That is one reason that we said even though it will be a strain on us we should do what is expected by increasing the minimum wage.

“The N70,000 minimum wage is within what we can afford as a state government. However, should the federal government decide on a higher minimum wage, and decide to make the funds available to states, the savings which they have made from the removal of fuel subsidy, the Edo State government will adjust its minimum wage to that of the federal government.

“Your salaries will continue to be paid on or before the 26th day of every month and we will continue to make sure that we have an effective health insurance scheme, 2hich has assisted you public servants.

“I want to thank you, and I heard your stories on how the health insurance scheme has assisted many families. Please, if you do not have the health insurance scheme or you have not enrolled, please, today go and enrol with the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme. It is working like magic.

“I also want to assure our senior citizens, our pensioners that we will continue to pay your premium so that you can attend to your healthcare in our healthcare facilities in our state.

“For the workers, we will continue to pay your health insurance so that if anything happens to you, your family will not be left in penury. Today, my presence here is to say thank you and to say all we have achieved as a government would not have been possible if you did not help me to make it possible.”

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Odion Olaye, said the state workers are appreciative of the governor for approving N70,000 as minimum wage for workers.

He called on the governor to fulfil his promise of paying the wage award he promised the state workers to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

*Reported by Elesho Richard, Lokoja; Maduabuchi Nmeriben, Kano; Jethro Ibileke, Benin City; Adejoke Monsurat, Abeokuta, and Okafor Ofiebor, Port Harcourt