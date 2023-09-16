Kano governor sacks commissioner, adviser over threats to kill judges

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the sack of the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu Kibiya and the Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Alhaji Yusuf Imam, over unguided statements against judges of the state governorship election Tribunal and the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Alhaji Halilu Baba Dantiye, made this known during a press conference at Africa House, Government House, Friday night.

Dantiye, who was flanked by the Commissioner of Justice and Anthony-General, Bar. Haruna Isah Dederi and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, distanced Governor Yusuf and the Kano state government from the “inflammatory” statements credited to the sacked government appointees.

According to Dantiye: “The attention of the Kano State Government has been drawn to videos trending on social media platforms featuring the State Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alh. Adamu Aliyu Kibiya made threatening statements on Judges of the Tribunal, while the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alh Yusuf Imam made unguarded and disrespectful statements on His Excellency Alh Kashim Shettima GCON the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While condemning the unfortunate threat to the Judges and the disrespect shown to the VP, we wish to make it categorically clear that the views expressed do not represent the official position of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“It is important to emphasise that neither of the two officials have any clearance to speak on behalf of the government and none of them serves as official spokesperson of the government.

“Kano State Government under HE Abba Kabir Yusuf holds the Judiciary in very high esteem and expresses a tremendous amount of respect to justices and all judicial officers.

“Besides the good understanding between the government and people of Kano State and Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Kano State Governor HE Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf deeply respects the person and office of the Vice President His Excellency Alh. Kashim Shettima GCON and will not condone any lota of disrespect on the Vice President or any other Nigerian leader.

“For these reasons, the Governor of Kano State has relieved the two officials of their appointment with immediate effect: Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Alh Adamu A. Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youth and Sport, Alh Yusuf Imam.

“The State Government has also directed that, henceforth, no official of government should speak on any matter outside the purview of their MDAS who express dearance and permission.

“The Ministry of Information is directed to assure that all media outlets in the state stations are complying with the extant guidelines.

” While re-assuring our faith in the judicial process, the Kano State government wishes to call on all residents in the state to remain law-abiding and continue to go about their normal businesses without any hindrances.”

Our Correspondent reports that the sacked Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji Kibiya, had been seen in a viral video issuing a death threat on tribunal judges should they take a “bribe” and declare judgment against the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Part of the hate speech made by the sacked Commissioner in Hausa reads: “You have seen the conflict (banditry) in Zamfara, Kaduna, and Katsina.

“Any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.

“I swear because of this governorship seat, everyone will die. The conflict that will start in Kano will be more deadly than the ones in those states and Borno.”