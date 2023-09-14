Gender-based violence perpetrated mostly by men – Expert

By Jethro Ibileke

A board member of the Attorney General Alliance (AGA) Africa, Marcus Greene, has said that gender-based violence is perpetrated mostly by men.

He stated this on Thursday in Benin during a two-day workshop organised to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to combat gender-based violence effectively, with the goal of building a safer and more inclusive future for all in Edo State.

The workshop which centered on the theme, “Equipping Agents of Change in Building a Future Free from Gender-Based Violence”, was organized by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with the Attorney-General Alliance (AGA) Africa, held at the John Oyegun Training Centre in GRA Benin City.

Grenne stressed the far-reaching consequences of gender-based violence and emphasized the need to raise boys with values that prevent them from becoming perpetrators.

According to him, “Gender-based violence is a very, very, very serious issue. It’s worldwide. And I’m so happy to see so many men in the audience because guess what? It’s our fault, right? Gender-based violence is perpetrated mostly by men. We have the power to change it.”

In her speech, the wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, urged all stakeholders in the fight against gender-based violence to unite and selflessly commit to curbing this menace in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki who stood in for the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, highlighted significant