Kiddwaya evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show. Read why

By Nehru Odeh

Kiddwaya has been evicted from the BBNaija All Stars reality show Season 8. He was sent packing out of Biggie’s house at the live eviction show on Sunday 20 August 2023.

The jury, which was made up of former housemates Saskay, Elozonam and Vee was torn between Kiddwaya and Tolani Baj, who got the least number of votes. But they chose Kiddwaya.

However, Kiddwaya’s eviction did not come as surprise to many because they had not been pleased with his recent behaviour in the house, especially his utterances and actions.

He made some statements in the house that gave the impression that he wasn’t really interested in the N120 million prize money. According to Kiddwaya he wasn’t in the house for the money but for fame and to build his brand. That didn’t sit well with many.

It cast him In a very bad light as many fans saw him as arrogant and insensitive.

Kiddwaya’s actions in the BbNaija All Stars reality show also didn’t go down well with many, who believed his actions weren’t exemplary, especially the role he played in the Pere-instigated plot that pushed Ike to trash Ilebaye’s clothes in the toilet.

Kiddwaya, who had been in the United Kingdom flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to be part of the show.