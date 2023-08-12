IYD 2023: President Tinubu reaffirms commitment to meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youth

IYD 2023: President Tinubu reaffirms commitment to meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youth

Saturday, August 12, 2023 2:20 pm


President Bola Tinubu

On the occasion of the 2023 International Youth Day (IYD), President Bola Tinubu reaffirms the commitment of his administration to creating meaningful opportunities for Nigerian youths.

From job creation, education and skills development to digital innovation, financial technology, and youth participation in governance, President Tinubu emphasizes that youth empowerment is a fundamental pillar of all reform actions being implemented across sectors, in order to create an environment where Nigerian youths can thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

The President acknowledges the growing interest and impact of many young Nigerians in technology-related fields the world over and vows to honour his campaign commitment of generating one million new jobs in the digital economy for their upliftment and national economic development more broadly. He strongly believes in the principle, “to whom much is given, much is expected,” and remains undeterred in his focus on delivery.

As agents of change, President Tinubu urges the youth to champion national progress, unity and collective prosperity for all citizens of our beloved country.

In tandem with the theme of this year’s event: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” the President implores young Nigerians to spearhead efforts aimed at achieving the highest quality of sustainable development, which will shape the future of our planet in conformity with his agenda of expanding green job opportunities and advocating for renewable energy solutions as an integral part of Nigeria’s current and future energy mix.

On this International Youth Day celebration, the President assures the younger generation that his administration will consistently engage with and listen to them with a view to implementing their important and forward-looking feedback.

Highlighting his commitment to active listening and engagement, President Tinubu notes that the enactment of The Student Loan Act and the provision of buses to the Student Bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education nationwide stand out as tangible examples of his administration’s responsiveness.

The President heartily extends his best wishes to all Nigerian Youth on this joyous International Youth Day Celebration.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    ECOWAS vs Niger: Alassane Ouattara’s hypocrisy
    4 hours ago

    ECOWAS versus Niger: Who is fooling who?
    6 hours ago

    President Tinubu Endorses Heritage Voyage of Return Initiative
    7 hours ago

    Kidnappers of 10 women, 4 children demand N10m ransom in Rivers
    10 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: SDP debunks story of defection
    20 hours ago

    Focus on service delivery, former Gov Fayemi advises new Ekiti Commissioners
    Governor Abdullahi Sule: stops salary of striking Nasarawa workers 21 hours ago

    Petrol Subsidy Removal: Nasarawa State Government Acknowledges Receipt of Palliatives
    22 hours ago

    Davido shocks a fan bent on meeting him, requests his account details