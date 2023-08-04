Police Present Cheques Worth 42million to Dead, Injured Officers In Nasarawa State

Representatives of police personnel who died or sustained varying degrees of injuries while in active service in Nasarawa have received some financial succour. The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State command presented cheques worth over 42 million naira to the next-of -kin of the affected officers in Lafia.

A statement signed by Ranham Nansel, a deputy superintendent of Police on behalf the Commissioner of Police State, Baba Maiyaki, said the gesture was carried out on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The Commissioner advised the recipients to invest the money wisely.

The statement noted that the money was an offshoot of the inspector general of Police Group Personal Accident and group Life Assurance which aims at enhancing the living standard of relatives of operatives who die or sustain injuries which carrying out their official duties.

At the ceremony, the commissioner was said to have sympathised with the families. He also appreciated the IGP for “his love, service to humanity and contribution to bring succour to the families of officers who died in active service/officers who sustained injuries as a result of accident or any inherent hazard of police job experienced in the course of discharging their duty.”