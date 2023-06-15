How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died

How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died

Thursday, June 15, 2023 12:29 pm


Nigeria’s tallest man, Afeez Agoro

 
               By Nehru Odeh
The man widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro is dead.
Agoro, a popular reality TV actor who stood at 7ft 4in tall, died yesterday  after he was rushed to a hospital following some complications from a hip replacement surgery. He was 48.
Agoro’s last post on Facebook was on May 28 while recoverinh from the surgery
He posted: “Thank God Almighty for a successful operation now it’s time for therapy.
Agoro went through hip recovery process with his personal doctor, Dr. Dike.
Before his demise, Agoro’s intimidating height attractted attention anywhere he went.  He was 7ft 4in tall.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Just in: Another popular Nollywood actor Don Brymo dies
    3 hours ago

    A foreign policy guide for President Tinubu
    4 hours ago

    Police arrest 12 foreigners hiding in Kano over identity crimes
    5 hours ago

    Kano govt, Assembly deny moves to dethrone five Kano first class Emirs
    15 hours ago

    inq. Digital Nigeria MD, Mr Valentine Chime is ICT Personality of the Year
    16 hours ago

    Photos: Soyinka attends Morocco’s 28th book festival
    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 17 hours ago

     President Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman, AbdulRasheed Bawa
    21 hours ago

    Insecurity: President Tinubu Alive to His Responsibilities