How Nigeria’s tallest man Afeez Agoro died

By Nehru Odeh

The man widely regarded as the tallest man in Nigeria, Afeez Agoro is dead.

Agoro, a popular reality TV actor who stood at 7ft 4in tall, died yesterday after he was rushed to a hospital following some complications from a hip replacement surgery. He was 48.

Agoro’s last post on Facebook was on May 28 while recoverinh from the surgery

He posted: “Thank God Almighty for a successful operation now it’s time for therapy.

Agoro went through hip recovery process with his personal doctor, Dr. Dike.

Before his demise, Agoro’s intimidating height attractted attention anywhere he went. He was 7ft 4in tall.