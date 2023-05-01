At last, Egypt allows evacuation of Nigerians through its border

At last, Egypt has flung its border open for the evacuation of Nigerian students escaping the war in Sudan, though with some conditions.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) revealed this today.

Dabiri-Erewa said the border was opened after President Muhammadu Buhari spoke with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Egyptian president.

“With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan.

“With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin,” Dabiri-Erewa tweeted.