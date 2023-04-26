HUDSON Petroleum company dragged to court over N2 Billion debt

Akin Kuponiyi

Hudson Petroleum Limited Company has been dragged before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos by Sterling Bank Plc alongside Petroleum marketing Company Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited over an alleged indebtedness of N2 billion.

Hudson Petroleum Limited is a Private Limited Liability Company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act and carries on the business of importation, procurement sales, distribution, and marketing of petroleum products with its corporate head office at 13 Agoro Odiyan Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Petrocam Trading Nigeria Limited is a customer of the Sterling Bank and in the course of normal banking operations, the former maintains and operates accounts with the latter, while Hudson Petroleum Limited is an Oil Marketer and in the course of its business, gets allocation from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the office of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (P.P.P.R.A) for the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S).

Premised on the said allocation, the Defendant was desirous of raising the financial requirements to actualize the allocations made to it.

According to the statement of claim accompanied by a written statement on oath sworn to by the Account Manager of Petrocam Trading Company Mr.Taiwo Abiodun filed before the court by a Lagos Attorney, Barrister Gbenga Akinde-Peters, the Defendant then reached out to Petrocam Trading company and requested the latter to finance the importation of the petroleum products.

Consequently, Petrocam, due to its Banker/ customer relationship with Sterling Bank, applied to the bank for an enhancement of its existing trade facility to accommodate the transaction of the Defendant.

Consequently, by a Memorandum of Acceptance and Board Resolutions made on the 12th of December, 2012 and 23rd of July, 2013 respectively, Petrocam resolved to accept and accepted the enhancement sought from the bank on its existing Trade Finance Facility.

Having considered the application of Petrocam, Sterling Bank graciously granted the facility enhancement of United S state Dollar of 50 Million and United State Dollars of 31.9 Million respectively to accommodate the financing of several importation transactions of the Defendant via the Joint Venture transaction between Petrocam and Hudson Company.