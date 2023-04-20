N1.535 trillion approved for Nigerian roads

Thursday, April 20, 2023 2:08 pm


Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing

The sum of N1.535 trillion has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the construction and rehabilitation of 11 roads under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Tax Credit Scheme across the country.

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, said over 700 kilometres are involved under phase II of the NNPC tax credit scheme.

The roads, in the words of Fashola, would link 11 states including Edo, Delta, Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Adamawa.

In jhis words: “The Council gave approval for the construction and rehabilitation of 11 roads totalling 737.242 kilometres in the sum of N1,535,154, 247,234.48 under phase II of the NNPC tax credit scheme.

“Recall that in January this year, the council approved a memo for the NNPC to invest N1.9 trillion on our roads. That amount was then about 44 roads that had been awarded and the balance of those roads that had to go through procurement between then and now are the 11 that have now been approved by the council.”

