2023 Election Victory: Aisha Buhari, Babangida, Osinbajo, World Leaders Congratulate Tinubu

Like confetti, congratulatory messages still keep pouring on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who won the 25 February Presidential election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC). Professor Mahmud Jega, Chairman, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave him his Certificate of Return yesterday in Abuja.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

Since then, prominent Nigerians have been sending goodwill messgaes to Tinubu. Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President, has expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to deliver a country where unity, peace and progress is sustained. As contained in a congratulatory message, she personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Aisha submitted: “It is my conviction that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency will lead this country into the future that our founding fathers envisioned.”

She said Tinubu has dexterity, foresight and good intentions “to carry all Nigerians along irrespective of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.” She felicitated with Senator Oluremi Tinubu, her successor and expressed confidence that Nigerian women “would get a good deal during her tenure.”

Also, a former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, on Wednesday, expressed happiness that INEC declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

In a statement issued by his media office, Babangida said Tinubu would usher in a new dawn for the country and that he has the qualities to take the country “to the next level”.

In IBB’s words: “It is a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job,” he said.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation. What we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria. We have to take our destiny into our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way and I believe that God will make things work for this country again because a new dawn has come for Nigeria.”

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo was not left out. He said: “I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate Sen. Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey.

“Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I pray that Almighty God will help you to fulfil the progressive mandate of our Party, as well as your various plans to improve the security, welfare and happiness of all Nigerians,” he said. At the the weekly Federal Executive Council, meeting presided over by Osinbajo, he directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to formally convey the felicitations of the council.

Also, the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly wrote, “The United Kingdom commends Nigerian voters for their participation in the presidential and National Assembly elections and for their patience and resilience in exercising their democratic rights. We congratulate the President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We note the position of opposition parties on the election outcome and the concerns expressed by observer missions and civil society about the organisation of the process, including delays and technical challenges.

“We encourage the authorities to examine all concerns carefully, take action to resolve outstanding issues and focus on delivering the will of the Nigerian people.”

Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister also added: “The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price added: “The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, president-elect Tinubu and all the political leaders. This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy.”