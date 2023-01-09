At APC Rally, Tinubu Urges Adamawa to Vote First Female Governor

*Says Buhari has laid solid foundation for Nigeria

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday in Yola, Adamawa State, called on the people of the state to vote the first female governor in the country.

He was canvassing support for the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ayisatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, saying she has all it takes to become governor.

“She is brilliant, driven and results oriented. He will perform better for the state,” he said at the well-attended rally at the Maidoki Ground in Yola.

Speaking about President Muhammadu Buhari who was present at the rally, Asiwaju Tinubu hailed him for laying a solid foundation for the country, which he would build on if elected.

“Your contributions are positive and enduring. As I have said before, when the history of this period is objectively written, it will treat you very kindly. It will treat you as a true patriot and hero. Thank you for providing the solid and strong foundation. Now, it will be up to the rest of us to carry on and build Nigeria into the finest national edifice we can envision,” he said.

The APC candidate also thanked the president for attending the rally, saying he was deeply moved and honoured by his presence.

“That you are here and that you have been gracious enough to be our campaign chairman shows your dedication and loyalty as a party member. More importantly, your presence underscores your commitment to progressive, democratic good governance and your belief that our party represents the best hope to lead the nation to the peace, prosperity and development it deserves,” he added.

Reiterating his agenda for the people of the North-east where he picked his running mate and Adamawa State, Tinubu said he envisioned a North-east that is safe and secure, that is thriving and flourishing.

“I envision productive farmlands that produce food abundant enough to feed the state and help feed the rest of the nation and even export to a world in need of our dynamic contribution to humanity. I envision both manufacturing hubs as well as agricultural hubs that will allow you to produce finished products that will expand the local economy, create jobs and increase the standard of living for all of you.

“I see adequate fresh produce storage facilities, farm-to-market roads and access routes. I also envision the establishment of commodity exchange boards and credit facilities that will provide the hardworking farmer a guaranteed income for his crops and also allow farmers affordable loans to invest in and improve the productive yield of their lands. I can envision these good things my people because i have the expertise and commitment to see them become reality,” he said.

Pointing out that he achieved similar feats when he was governor of Lagos State, he said: “With your help, I will do so again on a larger scale. I have already done the research and have fashioned wise plans. What I promise is real and achievable.”

Asking the people of the state to vote for him come February 25, 2023, Tinubu said: “Give me and Shettima the mandate to achieve this. And we will give you the economy, jobs, and incomes you seek. The power is in your hands, vote for m; empower me so that I may empower you!

Taking a swipe again at the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, he said: “I hear that a former VP who comes from Adamawa wants to return to Aso Villa again. You have to decide whether you owe him your vote simply because he is from here or do you owe yourself a better nation and future?

“If you believe a better tomorrow is possible, then you cannot support Vice President Privatize Everything. If you give him the nation, he will sell all he can and leave you with nothing.”

The party’s National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign and Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Lalong, both canvassed support for the election of Asíwájú Tinubu as president and Senator Ahmed Binani as Adamawa governor.

Senator Ahmed who spoke largely in Hausa promised a new lease of life for the people of Adamawa, saying salaries of civil servants and pensions would be paid regularly.

The rally was attended by APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Shettima, Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Nasir el-Rufai, former Adamawa State governor Admiral Murtala Nyako, former Sokoto State governor Aliyu Wamakko, former Gombe governor Danjuma Goje, former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole, and former Zamfara State governor Sani Yerima.

Also in attendance were APC National Woman Leader Betta Edu, Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, Minister of Sports and Youth Development Sunday Dare, former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and women rights activist Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed among others.