How two former beauty queens met and got married in secret ceremony

By Nehru Odeh

Two former beauty queens, Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina have made good their promise to tie the knot. The pageant queens who have been In a relationship got married to each other last weekend.

Fabiola Valentin of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina, who have been an item for two years, posted an Instagram reel celebrating their romance.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day,” the caption said, surrounded by heart and ring emojis.

The video showed highlights from their time together, including travel, cuddles and the wedding proposal. The couple got married on 28 October in a Puerto Rico courthouse dressed in white.

The pair appear to have met while competing at the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand, reported NBC news. They both made it to the Top 10, after which they appeared to remain close friends on social media. But fans didn’t know that they were secretly dating.