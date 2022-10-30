Wike and Proxy Enemies

Governor Nyesome Wike fights for political justice, but tightens the noose on the opposition

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The absence of the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and four other Governors at the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State, on Monday, October 10 was expectedly noticeable.

Wike’s boycott was symbolic. He has been insisting that he is fighting for equity and justice in the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which has its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar from Adamawa(North), Senator Iyorchia Ayu (Benue), Director-General of the Presidential campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State,(North). He has argued that immediately after Atiku Abubakar emerged as the flag bearer of the party, it was agreed that the national Chairman, Ayu, would step down for Southerners to man the party for equity, fairness and even geographical spread and give a sense of belonging to the rest members of the party.

In the camp of Wike Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue; Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Governor Wike’s camp argues that it is unethical for the PDP to have a northern Presidential Candidate and National Chairman of the party. He argues that national character spread is not reflected in the party. Senator Ayu, however, has vowed to stay on as National Chairman. Atiku had said he has no power to force Ayu’s removal.

Despite the insistence that Ayu should uphold his integrity and resign because that was his pledge before and after the Presidential primaries, Ayu has remained adamant. He argued that he had not breached the party’s constitution and a vote of confidence had not been passed on his leadership by the party.

Several attempts to broker peace have failed. On his part, the acting Board of Trustees, BOT, Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, had led a special delegation to Wike to proffer a solution to the crisis. After four hours of a closed-door meeting with Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, even when Wabara told Journalists that there was still hope of resolution of the crisis, it was later revealed that the meeting ended inconclusively.

In the midst simmering crisis, the Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Commitment, Senator Dino Melaye, debunked a report suggesting that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, promised to support Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike to emerge president in 2027.

The campaign spokesman, in a terse statement on his Facebook page, said: “I speak for Atiku Abubakar that there was no such discussion between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers State. At no time did Atiku Abubakar discuss such with Governor Wike. Atiku never promised or discussed 2027 with Governor Wike or anyone for that matter”.

Atiku had met Wike in Abuja shortly after five National Working Committee, NWC, members loyal to the governor’s camp returned a total of N151 million naira housing allowance paid to them.

Dino had in another statement said Atiku would be leveraging on his over 30-year-old and current political acquaintances and alliances as he begins his campaigns. He said he would make use of his contacts across the entire Nigerian landscape.

The flip side of the coin is that just as Wike is battling with the leadership of PDP, prominent members of the party in Rivers State have taken their political destiny into their own hands by ditching him and aligning with Atiku.

Prominent among them are Austin Opara, former Deputy Speaker of House Representatives, Senator Thompson Sekibo representing Rivers East Senatorial District, former Senator Lee Maeba, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, former Minister of Transportation, Prince Uche Secondus, former National Chairman of PDP, Sir Celestine Omehia, derecognised as former Governor of Rivers State by Wike’s administration, Farah Dagogo, federal Lawmakers representing Bonny-Degema federal Constituency, Chinyere Igwe, a federal lawmaker representing Port Harcourt 2.

Among them, Senator Maeba had raised alarm alleging a threat to his life. Maeba, who represented the Rivers South-East District in the red chamber of the National Assembly, is a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 elections.

Maeba said they fell out of favour with Wike after they declared support for Atiku Abubakar, who won the party’s primaries.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Emeka Woke has denied that there were plans to eliminate politicians who are aligned with Atiku.

Critics of Wike point out that although he is championing the fight for fairness and inclusive politics at the national level, he is not adhering to such ethos in the state.

They point out his emergence as Governor of the State despite the multi-ethnic configuration of the state. He fought and took over the reins of power from former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, an Ikwerre son like him from Ubima from Ikwerre Local Government Area, while he is from Rumueprikon in Obio-Akpor local government area. At the time, Amaechi, his former boss, advocated that his successor should come from the Riverine part of the state. Then he rebuffed the upland and riverine political dichotomy in the state.

With the assistance of the federal might under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, he emerged as Governor.

Opposition parties in the State criticized him for allegedly concentrating infrastructural development in his local government area of Obio-Akpor, and Port Harcourt City local government even at the twilight of his eight-year administration. They point the fact all the flyovers being built and others completed and commissioned for use are sited in Obio-Akpor and Port Harcourt City local government area.

Under the watch of Wike’s administration, it has been revealed that the headship of some state tertiary educational institutions are occupied by persons of Wike’s Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Acting Registrar and Acting University Librarian are all Ikwerre. Also, the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic: the Rector and Registrar are Ikwerre. Similarly, the College of Health has its Provost, Registrar, and Bursar are all Ikwerre. Since the revelation popped up online, there has not been any reaction from the state government.

Recently, the Governor openly warned that his administration was not ready to tolerate political opposition from PDP members who decide to align with the “enemies” of the state.” We’ll leave the enemy and face you. I won’t do born again Christian to that point”.

In an attempt to muzzle opposition parties only recently, Governor Wike has through a statewide broadcast banninvg political parties and politicians from campaigning or holding rallies in public schools without permission from the Ministry of Education. They are also supposed to pay a non-refundable fee of N5m. The ban was backed by Executive Order 21 by the state Governor.

In a government announcement, Governor Wike signed Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public schools for campaigns by political parties without approval from the Ministry of Education.

Wike said applicants would also deposit the sum of a nonrefundable fee of five million Naira (N5m) as caution fees in case attendees destroy facilities in the schools.

He also said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign.

Wike stressed that a local council chairman had the right to stop any rally if approval was not sought.

He also warned that the state government would not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state, as the campaigns begin.

He threatened that any head of school that connived with political parties to hold rallies without the approval of the state government would be dealt with.

Wike reiterated his stance against the use of hotels and other leisure spots as meeting points by hoodlums and cultists ahead of the 2023 elections.

In a swift reaction to the ban, political parties in the state and other press groups condemned the ban as undemocratic and attempt to stifle opposition parties.

Tonye Cole, the Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State, and the party vowed not to be intimidated to obey the order because it is illegal.

The party stated categorically that it shall campaign with its candidates across the length and breadth of Rivers State as provided under the Constitution and as prescribed by law. It vowed that it will neither succumb to intimidation nor accept the presentation of a fait accompli by Executive Order 21 to political parties other than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform they and the Governor were elected in the first place.

The state’s main opposition party put the 23 local government Council Chairmen on notice through a fully worded press statement signed by Sogbeye C. Eli, a lawyer and spokesman. Tonye Cole Campaign Organization drew the attention of those to whom it may concern that the enforcement of that order by the Council Chairmen would amount to a brazen affront on their constitutional rights as political parties and a campaign organization.

“We urge them to resist the lure of exercise of power that can only result in anarchy from the resistance of the parties and candidates targeted by the obnoxious Executive Order 21”.

APC expressed dismay at the unfortunate attempt by the Governor to stifle the political space for opposition political parties in Rivers State with his recent signing into law an obnoxious Executive Order 21, which prohibits the use of public schools, built by taxpayers’ money of Rivers people, for political parties’ event without the prior approval of the state ministry of education (not the school authority vested with the authority to manage the facilities) and the payment of an obscene nonrefundable amount of N5 Million.

The party stated unequivocally that Executive Order 21 is deliberate and part of the plot by the Governor to stifle competition from other political parties. It is another manifestation of his penchant to brutally crush and suppress opposition in a multiparty democracy instead of allowing citizens to exercise their freedom of choice as enshrined in the Constitution.

According to APC, Wike has consistently shown that even as a life Bencher he has no issues with abusing his powers without any regard for the law or the constitution he swore to protect. His actions bring the exalted office of the Governor of Rivers State to disrepute and embarrass our people in the comity of nations.

On the directive that political parties should seek permission from state authorities for approval before the use of state facilities, APC pointed out that for a man with such a notorious aversion for civil engagements, it’s aware that it will be easier for the camel to pass through the eye of the needle, than for the opposition parties to secure approvals from Wike’s appointees and cheerleaders.

The Governor is also reminded that under President Buhari’s Government, political parties in Rivers State will conduct their rallies peacefully and without provocation, but should he push them to the wall, he will be reminded of how he forced his way into Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in 2015.

For the records, APC stated that this law by the governor is not only obnoxious but the desperate act of a coward, who is permanently at war with democracy, made to oppress and silence opposition parties in the state. We are, therefore, calling on all men of goodwill and Rivers people- wherever they may be, to condemn these tyrannical effusions of a despot with a morbid fear of life out of power.

The APC condemned in no uncertain terms the attempt to pull the wool of accountability over Rivers’ eyes by a politician who is hurting over his political miscalculations and indiscretions.

The party reminded Wike that it is his responsibility to uphold the law and not abuse his office as governor of Rivers State, of his oath to not allow his interest, whether political or otherwise, to influence his official conduct or decisions, and that he will be answerable to that same constitution when his garb of immunity will be taken away from him in only a few months from now.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dragged Accord, Social Democratic Party, SDP, APC others and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, candidates to Court seeking their disqualification on the allegation that they did not adhere to Electoral Act during their primaries while picking their candidates.

Also, the Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, in Rivers State, Deinye Pepple, said the aim is to muzzle the other political parties.

“Where will political parties that have not been in government get N5million non-refundable caution fee to pay to use public facilities from taxpayers’ money for each campaign?”

LP said Wike’s Government is trying to deprive political parties of their rights to campaign stressing that there should be level playing grounds for every political party.

Pepple called on the Commissioner of Police and INEC to intervene to forestall the political crisis in the state the ban may generate.

He said the Police authorities and INEC will be contacted because the order is deliberate to give undue advantage to the ruling party in the state.

On his part, Eric Apia, a Lawyer, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, contesting for Abua-Odua/ Ahoada-East Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives said the action of the Governor is not only “illegal but an exhibition of fear of failure, tyranny and desperation now that he has only Seven months to leave off”.

He said Executive Order 21 will be challenged in court because it is against the construction of the federal republic of Nigeria that guarantees freedom of movement, freedom of Association and Freedom as fundamental human rights.

Apia said banning political gatherings in public schools is the height of tyranny that other former Governors of Rivers State had never shown to opposition parties.

He wondered which politician will have that kind of money to deposit 5 million in naira non-refundable fees just to use the public school for each campaign.

Apia said what Governor Wike is doing is to muzzle everybody. The signs are there. He dragged all the Political parties to Court alleging non-compliance with the Electoral Act, except PDP, his party.

He called on Rivers people to speak against the anti-democratic policy.”We need to rise against Wike and challenge this obnoxious order. He has taken all the Political parties to Court alleging the non-compliance of the Electoral Act during their primaries”.