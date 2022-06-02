APC Presidential Screening Committee Writing Its Report, Party to Act on Submission

Thursday, June 2, 2022 8:26 am


Oyegun APC presidential aspirants screening panel at work

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led panel, set up to screen All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants started its work on Monday and ended the exercise on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyegun and his team screened Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former House Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and others.

Right now, the panel is busy writing its report and as TheNEWS gathered, it will not disqualify any candidate. However, it is based on the report that it writes on each candidate, that the party will take a decision.

The party has been thrown into a quandary over President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for “reciprocity” of the APC governors to choose his successor.

How far such a report will be useful in that regard or whether it is just a smokescreen will unfold soon.

 

