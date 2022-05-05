Pastor Bakare picks APC’s presidential nomination forms

Pastor Bakare picks APC’s presidential nomination forms

Thursday, May 5, 2022 11:43 pm


Pastor Bakare displayig his APC presidential form

Pastor Bakare displaying his APC presidential form

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (formerly Latter Rain Assembly) has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja after paying for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, Bakare said he would change the country’s narrative by enthroning good governance if elected president.

The APC forms cost N100 million.

Bakare said that he believed in God for the right leadership for Nigeria.

“I trust God helping us with men of goodwill, East, West, North and South of the country and across party lines, male and female we will rise and rebuild our nation.

“This will be in such a way that the devastation we are experiencing, we would see it no more.

“Our programme is very simple: peace, prosperity, progress and possibilities. Upon those four pillars Nigeria will be rebuilt and the hope of many citizens will be rekindled.

“We are all going to join hands to make it happen. No other nation will fix our nation for us,’’ Bakare said.

He added that it would take Nigerians from all walks of life, within and in the Diaspora to join hands together to build the country in the interest of all.

He spoke on his views on the array of aspirants in the 2023 presidential race and the possibility of the presidency shifting to the South.

He said God rules in the affairs of men and He gives power to whoever He wills.

“A Southerner is a Nigerian, a Northerner is a Nigerian.

“We trust God that the best, the fittest and the most competent will emerge and the one who truly loves our people, especially the poor will rise to fix our nation,’’ the pastor-politician said.

“There is only one seat. Whoever wins, the rest of us most rise to support him to rebuild Nigeria, East, West, North or South, Nigeria is our country,’’ he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakare was President Muhammad Buhari’s Vice-Presidential candidate in 2011 on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change.

More than 10 aspirants have so far joined the APC presidential race.

They are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC’s national leader, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

Others are Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, the Minister of State for Education, Gov. David Umuahi of Ebonyi, and Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Others still are Ekiti governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (APC-Ogun Central) and former two-term governor of Ogun.

The APC special presidential primary convention is scheduled to hold from Monday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 1. (

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    R-L: President, Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, Chief Dr. Jude Okeke; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others during the unveiling of the Corporate Logo of the Ndigboamaka Progressive (Markets) Association, during the group’s 2022 All Markets Conference themed: “Development and Sustainability of Nation’s Economy – The Role of Traders and Government Agencies” at the Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. 4 hours ago

    Igbo traders endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
    Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (middle) being presented with an award by President, Ndigboamaka Progressive Market Association, Chief Dr. Jude Ringe Okeke (left); Founder/National Coordinator, Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, Nze Ezeomenyilioha Osuokwu (right) and others, during the Ndigboamaka Progressive (Markets) Association 2022 All Markets Conference themed: “Development and Sustainability of Nation’s Economy – The Role of Traders and Government Agencies” at the Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. 4 hours ago

    Apapa Congestion: Lagos to begin Badagry Seaport construction
    4 hours ago

    Sex of Trouble
    4 hours ago

    Ajadi commends Nollywood, pledges key positions for actors in his government
    Senator Ibikunle Amosun declaring for presidency in Abuja on Thursday 6 hours ago

    Amosun joins 2023 presidential race, promises to prioritise security
    14 hours ago

    Indians in Nigeria Celebrate 75 years of Independence
    19 hours ago

    Nigeria among countries with cheapest fuel – Research
    File: Doctors treating coronavirus patients 19 hours ago

    U.S. surpasses 1m COVID-19 deaths