Why I donated  Sodeke Statue to the Egba people – Yemisi Shyllon

By Nehru Odeh

Prince Yemisi Shyllon, philanthropist and the largest art collector in Africa, has donated the Sodeke statue to Egbaland in Ogun State. Like Joshua in the Bible, Sodeke was a warrior who brought the Egba people to Abeokuta, which he founded in 1830.

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, who was accompanied by the Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Dr. Adedapo Tejuoso, and other notable indigenes of Egbaland unveiled the warrior’s statue on Tuesday 19 November 2024 at the Ake Palace Roundabout in Abeokuta.

The statue, which stands gallantly at the roundabout, a stone’s throw from the Ake palace, was donated, according to Shyllon, to put history in the right perspective and give Sodeke the recognition he deserves as the man who founded the city of Abeokuta in 1830.

Shyllon said Lisabi has been given more recognition over the years than Sodeke, which is not supposed to be so. He believes that while Lisabi is the Moses of the Egba people, as he was the one who freed them from the tyranny of Oyo Kingdom, Sodeke is the Joshua, as he was the one who brought the Egba people to the place called Abeokuta today.

“We owe it a duty to let our children yet unborn know our history. We owe it a duty to let our children yet unborn appreciate what our great forebears have done for us in our town We owe it a duty to let our future generations know the greatness of our forebears. And one of the greatest forebears of Egbaland is this man we are celebrating here,”

Dignitaries present at the unveiling included Pastor Tunde Bakare; the Head of Service, Ogun State, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya; the proprietor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prince Muhammed Ma’ruf Adesegun Ajibola; Professor Funke Ifeta, Sculptor, scholar and the artist that designed the Sodeke statue; as well as Mr Abdulmalik, the representative of the Ogun State Commissioner for Culture, Prince Sesan Fagbayi.

Just before the statue was unveiled, Shyllon said the construction of the statue was the little contribution of his family to celebrate with the paramount ruler of Egbaland who himself was celebrating 19 years on the throne.

He also said it was done to put light on Abeokuta for what it is in the history of Nigeria. Shyllon expressed his appreciation to the traditional ruler for the successful reign he had. He thanked everyone for gracing the occasion and promised to unveil more tourism packages that will leverage the historical sites in Abeokuta.

“This is just the beginning. However, my company is going to start bringing guests from different parts of the world to see the 15 different historical sites in Egbaland. Many people do not realize that it was in Abeokuta that Ajayi Crowther translated the English Bible to Yoruba and Igbo. Many people do not realize that it was in Abeokuta that we published, Iwe Iroyin Egba Ati Yoruba, the first newspaper in Nigeria in 1869

“Many people do not realize that this church that we are looking at here – St Peter’s Cathedral – is the first cathedral in Nigeria. Many people do not that the first private hospital in. Nigeria was built in Abeokuta in 1895. Many people do not realize that the the late Adeoye Lambo, the first man to use local medicine to cure neurotic problems in humans was from Abeokuta. We have so many firsts and we have to let people come here to see the greatness of the Egba people, ” Shyllon averred.

Pastor Tunde Bakare, for his part, said he was overwhelmed by what was taking place, adding that when the traditional ruler told him about the unveiling ceremony, he and his wife had to cancel their earlier engagements to be at the event.

Bakare also expressed his excitement that Sodeke was being given his pride of place in history as it was he (Sodeke) who led Egba indigenes to Abeokuta in 1830. He noted that Lisabi who liberated Egba from the tyranny of the Oyo Kingdom did not step on the current soil of Egbaland.

“The history of the Egba is like that of the Jews Moses led Israel out of Egypt so did Lisabi who destroyed the hegemony and the tyranny of the Oyo Kingdom over the Egba people. That is why he remains our father forever. He never saw Abeokuta. After he had delivered us from the tyranny of Oyo, Sodeke led us to Abeokuta In 1830,” Bakare maintained.

Bakare also commended the Sbyllon family for the great service it has done to the Egba people. He also said the construction of the statue during the reign of Oba Gbadebo was a significant milestone in the history of the Egba people.

“Today the Shyllon family has done a great service to our ancestors. Egba people have a way of celebrating their heroes and vilifying their villains. What has happened today in the reign of Kabiyesi Oba Gbadebo will never be forgotten. Because there were many Obas before you but it pleased God that it would be in your reign that Sodeke’s statue will be unveiled close to Ake’s palace to remind us of what he did in his days.

“When the history of this period is written, your (referring to the traditional ruler) name will be written in gold. History is lived forward but it is written in retrospect. I trust God that your reign will be peaceful. So would be the reign of all Egba Kings, Obas and Royal Majesties,” Bakare said.

However, before Oba Gbadebo unveiled the statue, he commended Shyllon and Professor Funke Ifeta, sculptor and scholar, who designed the Sodeke statue.

“Before unveiling the statue, I want to thank one great collector of art, who is here with us today and who ordered this. I can say a lot about the Shyllon Family. But none of them has performed like you (Prince Yemisi Shyllon). And I pray to God that you continue to go from one level to the higher level. Your tourism business will go places by the grace of God,” the Alake of Egbaland prayed.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Ogun State, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, commended Prince Shyllon for adding to the aesthetics of Abeokuta. He said the Sodeke statue aligns with the vision of Prince Dapo Abiodun’s government to preserve the highly cherished cultural legacies of Ogun State. He noted that Sodeke symbolized the values of courage, resilience, hard work, and industry.

“Engr Shyllon has once again demonstrated his resolute commitment to promoting history, culture, and our collective identity. Of utmost significance is this donation of the Sodeke statue which represents a tribute to the past and also a gift to future generations,” Onasanya said.

Prince Adesegun Ajibola commended Shyllon for the sacrifices he has made over the years, adding that he is a role model he had learned – and is still learning – a lot. He also praised him for his good deeds, which he believed are the only things that remain after one departs the earth.

“When we met just a couple of months ago, he read a portion of the Koran to me, that charity, generosity is a fundamental requirement of human conduct and character,” Ajibola noted.

In her address, Professor Funke Ifeta said she spent three months designing the Sodeke statue estimated to have cost several millions of naira. She also said history described Sodeke as very tall and handsome adding “Sodeke carried Townsend on his laps in his old age to underscore his phenomenal strength”

Ifeta then urged the indigenes to preserve Egba’s cultural heritage, while bemoaning the collapse of local ceramic and textile industries, which the Chinese have taken over. She asked that the traditional ceramic factory in Ijaye, Abeokuta, pottery and mat weaving as well textile industries that used to be associated with the Egba people be revived and and the artisans empowered.