Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall process hits brickwall at INEC

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall process hits brickwall at INEC

Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:11 pm


Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and INEC Chairman, Yakubu,


Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, right, and INEC Chairman, Yakubu,

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall process has been faulted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement on the X handle of the commission, INEC said the petition fails to meet the minimum requirement prescribed in the 1999 constitution.

The short statement by INEC reads: “The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Detailed statement shortly.”

That portion of the Constitution says:

“A member of the Senate or of the House Representatives may be recalled as such a member if –

(a) there is presented to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission a petition in that behalf signed by more than one-half of the persons registered to vote in that member’s constituency alleging their loss of confidence in that member; and

(b) the petition is thereafter, in a referendum conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission within ninety days of the date of receipt of the petition, approved by a simple majority of the votes of the persons registered to vote in that member’s constituency.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan 18 mins ago

    Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio wants Natasha to apologise or face lawsuit
    PDP member, Atiku Abubakar, 2 hours ago

    I remain unflinching PDP member -Atiku Abubakar
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé 4 hours ago

    The New Alaafin
    Tunde Oladunjoye 6 hours ago

    Oladunjoye’s passing, a profound loss -Gov Abiodun
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́,  Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé and Professor Tunji Olaopa 7 hours ago

    Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́’s Coronation: A  Giant Leap In Yoruba Renaissance  – Olaopa
    Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida 18 hours ago

    Reclaiming NNPC: A Necessary Reset to Rescue Nigeria’s Oil Industry from Systemic Rot
    CBN 20 hours ago

    Fat Lie! We are Not Introducing N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes
    Ololatunji Ololade 21 hours ago

    Nightmare in Nirvana