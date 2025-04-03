FG reopens closed Lagos bridge because of heavy traffic

Engineer David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

According to a press statement signed by Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, this directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

Keisha added: “Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable

The Ministry hereby express regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.This is contained in a press statement signed by Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.”