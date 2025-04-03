FG reopens closed Lagos bridge because of heavy traffic

FG reopens closed Lagos bridge because of heavy traffic

Thursday, April 3, 2025 4:34 pm


Heavy traffic in Lagos

Heavy traffic in Lagos

Engineer David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has directed the immediate reopening of the Independence Bridge in Lagos to vehicular traffic.

According to a press statement signed by Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, this directive follows the earlier closure of the bridge for planned maintenance and rehabilitation works.

Keisha added: “Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure palliative works are carried out on the already opened bridge to make it motorable

The Ministry hereby express regret for the inconvenience caused to the motoring public by the closure and appealed for their understanding and cooperation.

The Federal Ministry of Works clarified that the necessary repair works on the bridge would be carried out at a later time.This is contained in a press statement signed by Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan 18 mins ago

    Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio wants Natasha to apologise or face lawsuit
    PDP member, Atiku Abubakar, 2 hours ago

    I remain unflinching PDP member -Atiku Abubakar
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé 4 hours ago

    The New Alaafin
    Tunde Oladunjoye 6 hours ago

    Oladunjoye’s passing, a profound loss -Gov Abiodun
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́,  Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé and Professor Tunji Olaopa 7 hours ago

    Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́’s Coronation: A  Giant Leap In Yoruba Renaissance  – Olaopa
    Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida 18 hours ago

    Reclaiming NNPC: A Necessary Reset to Rescue Nigeria’s Oil Industry from Systemic Rot
    CBN 20 hours ago

    Fat Lie! We are Not Introducing N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes
    Ololatunji Ololade 21 hours ago

    Nightmare in Nirvana