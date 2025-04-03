Shettima Leaves for Dakar to Represent Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Shettima Leaves for Dakar to Represent Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:56 pm


 

VP Shettima onis way to Dakar, Senegal

VP Shettima onis way to Dakar, Senegal

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the country’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

The Vice President’s attendance at the annual event is in honour of an invitation extended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow after the one-day event.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan 19 mins ago

    Alleged assassination plot: Akpabio wants Natasha to apologise or face lawsuit
    PDP member, Atiku Abubakar, 2 hours ago

    I remain unflinching PDP member -Atiku Abubakar
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́, Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé 4 hours ago

    The New Alaafin
    Tunde Oladunjoye 6 hours ago

    Oladunjoye’s passing, a profound loss -Gov Abiodun
    The 46th Aláàfin Ọ̀yọ́,  Ọba Abímbọlá Akeem Ọ̀wọ́adé and Professor Tunji Olaopa 7 hours ago

    Aláàfin of Ọ̀yọ́’s Coronation: A  Giant Leap In Yoruba Renaissance  – Olaopa
    Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida 18 hours ago

    Reclaiming NNPC: A Necessary Reset to Rescue Nigeria’s Oil Industry from Systemic Rot
    CBN 20 hours ago

    Fat Lie! We are Not Introducing N5,000 and N10,000 banknotes
    Ololatunji Ololade 21 hours ago

    Nightmare in Nirvana