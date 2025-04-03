Lagos Tourism to Host Nigeria’s Biggest SMEs Trade Fair With N5b Sales Target

Aregbe reaffirms govt’s commitment to supporting local businesses, entrepreneurs

The 2025 Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is set to become Nigeria’s largest trade and commerce gathering, with an anticipated ₦5 billion in sales, over 220 vendors, and an expected 75,000 attendees in three days.

The second edition of this partnership between Naija Brand Chick and Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture is focused on leveraging entertainment to further drive trade. The fair will take place from Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, on Tuesday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs in the state with different initiatives.

He said, “The essence of tourism lies in buying, selling, and landscape development while boosting the local economy and fostering cultural exchange. Our administration is particular about job creation, poverty reduction, SMEs growth, and bridging inequality, and we aim to further achieve with initiatives like this.

“This edition is set to be bigger and better, as we have worked tirelessly to refine the experience and maximise impact. Beyond the physical marketplace, we are also introducing an Online Deals Spot to expand accessibility”

Aregbe stated that the government is actively involved in ensuring that the trade fair arena will be a place where people from different parts of the world can shop right, shop smart, and save costs. He also hinted that potential buyers should expect discounted shopping opportunities.

The CEO of Naija Brand Chick, Nelly Agbogu, also shared her excitement for this year’s edition, highlighting Lagos’ commerce prowess and its role in the success of her trade exhibitions, making strategic marketing solutions easy.

“Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair is proof that dreams can be actualised with the right support. We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives. Thanks to the Lagos State Government for its intentional commitment to the growth and development of small businesses.

The Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is raising the bar even higher, with a strong focus on increasing sales, fostering deeper connections between vendors and customers, and solidifying its reputation as a must-attend business event in Nigeria.

New activities will be integrated into the programme, including business masterclasses, interactive workshops, and financial inclusion initiatives, providing vendors with access to grants and support.

Beyond business, there will be guest appearances by influencers and celebrities, cultural and band performances, dance showcases, exciting giveaways, and raffle draws. These are designed to drive sales and boost visibility for participating brands.

The 2024 edition recorded immense success and countless testimonies from vendors who shared their experiences online and through correspondence. The innovation of the Sanwo-Naira was the major means of exchange, and the addition of Lagos Corner, which provided small businesses with limited resources the opportunity to participate for free, was a key highlight of the event.