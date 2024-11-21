Governor Radda inaugurates Committee for Women project

Thursday, November 21, 2024 12:16 pm


Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.jpg

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katrina

 

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has officially inaugurated the steering Committee for the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP), a flagship initiative of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs aimed at improving women’s livelihoods across targeted communities.

The Committee, chaired by Governor Radda, includes key state government officials such as the Commissioners of Women Affairs (Co-Chair);  Finance;  Budget and Economic Planning;  Basic and Secondary Education; Agriculture; Health;  and Environment.

The Director General of the State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA) is also a member.

Additionally, the Nigerian for Women Project (NFWP) Coordinator would serve as the committee Secretary.

“This Committee has a critical mandate to support and empower women in our state,” Governor Radda stated during the inaugural address.

He granted the Committee the flexibility to co-opt additional relevant personalities to enhance the project’s success and directed them to convene expeditiously to ensure project completion before the end of the year.

Our Correspondent reports that the Nigeria for Women Project represents a strategic approach to women’s economic empowerment, focusing on creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and supporting women-led economic initiatives across Katsina State.

 

 

 

