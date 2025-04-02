Professor Barth Nnaji to deliver the 2025 edition of The Bullion Lecture

Professor Barth Nnaji, the globally acclaimed energy expert, is to deliver the 2025 edition of The Bullion Lecture. The theme of the 2025 The Bullion Lecture is: “Architecting the Energy Sector for Nigeria’s $1-Trillion Economy Vision.”

The lecture, as reported by heeagleonline, is scheduled for 10am on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Nnaji, a recipient of three national honours: Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM), is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited (the pioneer private power company in Nigeria).

Nnaji, who was appointed as member of the National Energy Council in 2009, also served as the Special Adviser to the President on Power (2010 -2011); Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Power (June 2010- July 2011); and Minister of Power (2011 -2012).

He led the implementation of the power sector privatisation and the unbundling of the National Electric Power Authority while serving as Minister of Power from July 2011 until his resignation in August 2012.

A professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, University of Massachusetts, USA (1983-1996), Nnaji was also William Kepler Whiteford Professor of Engineering, and ALCOA Foundation Professor He was Baker Distinguished Research Awardee (Highest research award given by the International Institute of Industrial Engineers).

In October 1998, he received the Distinguished Scientist Award by the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Africa Group.

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism for lively discussion on national and international issues, is always delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

According to a press statement in Lagos by Dr. Ray Echebiri, Founder/CEO of Centre for Financial Journalism, organisers of The Bullion Lecture, the 2025 edition of the lecture (9th in the series) will be graced by Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The lecture will be chaired by the National President of Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG), Tolulope Longe, while the Group Managing Director, Aiteo E&P, Sir Victor Okoronkwo, and CEO, ThinkBusiness Africa/Convener Africa Business Convention, Dr. Ogho Okiti, will be on hand to dissect the presentation by the Guest Lecturer as Panelists.

Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, banking and finance executives, maritime executives, lawyers, ICT professionals, energy sector executives, members of the academic community, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, media practitioners, and members of the public.