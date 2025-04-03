Tribunal judgment: PDP disappointed, as Ighodalo heads to A’Court

By Jethro Ibileke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has expressed disappointment with the outcome of the party’s petition against the declaration of Governor Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

The Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-man election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja had on Wednesday night dismissed the petitions filed by the PDP and its candidate in the election, Asue Ighodalo.

The party’s caretaker publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, disclosed the party’s rejection of the judgment while reacting to a phone interview.

He said: “PDP is disappointed with the judgment of Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led three-man panel.

“As a party, we are waiting to get the Certified True Copy of the judgment. We will study it and decide on the next line of action to take.”

Asue Ighodalo heads to A’Court

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has reacted to the judgment of the election petition tribunal, which nullified his petition against the declaration of Monday Okpebholo as winner of the election.

Ighodalo, in a statement Wednesday night, he expressed displeasure over the outcome of the judgment of the tribunal.

The PDP flag bearer, who expressed respect for the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, stated that the tribunal is just the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy.

Read the full text of his statement:

“While we all may not agree with the verdict, we however remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy.

“Our pursuit of justice in this regard is an affirmation of our firm belief that the right of the good people of Edo State to freely choose their leaders through a credible, free and fair electoral process must never be compromised.

“As an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, and I urge all of you, our dear good people of Edo State, to remain peaceful, calm and law-abiding in the aftermath of this judgement.

“However, let it be clear: this is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and I on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“From the very beginning, your massive show of support, sincere love and belief in our shared vision for a prosperous Edo State have been the driving force behind this journey.

“For us, it has never been about the realisation of a personal ambition but about our conviction to create a clear pathway to prosperity for all Edo people while upholding the foundational values of democracy, justice, and the will of the people.

“I have, therefore, instructed my legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge this decision which we consider a huge travesty of justice.

“This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy, the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future, and the legacy we leave for generations unborn.

“We remain resolute. We remain committed. And we shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice,” Ighodalo said.

He, however, urge his supporters to be peaceful and law abiding.