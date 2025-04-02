Ogun State Police Command Enhances Security at Sagamu Interchange

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 9:35 pm


* Assures Citizens of Safety

 

The Ogun State Police Command has intensified security measures at the four intersections of the Sagamu Interchange to ensure the safety of residents and commuters.

According to a press statement signed by CSP Omolola Odutola, Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command Headquarters Eleweran, Ogun State, this follows recent concerns over security in the area, including reports circulating on social media about an alleged incident on March 31, 2025. While no such incident was formally reported at any police station, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, has proactively led efforts to reinforce security at the interchange.

As part of these measures, personnel from the Quick Intervention Squad, OP Mesa, and Mobile Police Squadrons 71 and 16 have been strategically stationed at key locations, including under the bridge, at the roundabouts, and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.

During a two-hour drone surveillance exercise conducted by the Commissioner of Police, several illegal shanties and temporary structures were discovered, along with unauthorized revenue collection activities by illegal touts.

CP Ogunlowo has ordered the immediate disbandment of these illegal activities and has issued a stern directive for the removal of unauthorized structures starting April 3, 2025.

Additionally, all commercial activities under the bridge must cease immediately.

To further enhance security architecture, the Commissioner of Police has engaged with transport union members to redirect commercial traffic towards well-lit and secure areas.

While Ogun State remains relatively peaceful, the police command urges citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with security measures to avoid falling victim to criminal activities.

As a precautionary measure, commuters are advised to plan their travels within reasonable daylight hours or early evenings to minimize security risks.

With the heightened security presence and collaborative efforts of sister security agencies, in partnership with the Ogun State Government, the Ogun State Police Command remains resolute, firm, and committed to eliminating any form of insecurity. The command assures the public that all necessary actions will be taken to maintain peace and order in the state.

 

 

 

 

