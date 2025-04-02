Sanwo-olu: We’ll Continue to Touch Lives of Lagos Residents Positively

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 12:35 pm


Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion (Muslim), Alhaji Abdullah Jebe; Chief Imam, Ikorodu, Imam Seifudeen Ademoritan Olowo-Oribi; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Imam of Lagos State, Shiekh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolla; Chief Imam, Epe, Imam Abdur Rahman Sadullahi; Chief Imam, Badagry, Alhaji Abdul Hakeem Uthman and Chief Imam, Ikeja, Sheik Kamorudeen Adeola Illo, during 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration with the first family at the Lagos House, Marina, on Tuesday, 01 April, 2025.

  • Governor advises unhealthy Muslims against 2025 Hajj

 

TheLagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday reassured the people that his administration will continue to touch the lives of Lagos residents positively.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Eid-el-Fitr celebration organised by the First Family of Lagos State and the Ministry of Home Affairs themed ‘My Lord, Indeed I Am, for Whatever Good You Would Send Me in Need’ at Lagos House Marina.

The Governor said his government will continue to deliver purposeful governance to better the lives of Lagosians.

He said: “I am happy you all came out today to celebrate with us. We thank all our Muslim brothers and sisters. We are thankful to all of you for your belief in our government. I pray that God Almighty will continue to keep us in peace and unity.

“We thank all our religious leaders for supporting us, and we promise you that we will continue to deliver a purposeful governance that will touch your lives and our faith will continue to be renewed year in, year out. We will continue to witness many Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. We will join you for another Ramadan next year.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged those intending to travel for the 2025 Hajj to ensure that they are healthy before embarking on the journey.

“By May those travelling to the Mecca will begin to travel. We pray they go and return in peace. I want to appeal to those who doesn’t have good health to go for Hajj, to refrain from traveling for 2025 Hajj,” he said.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his address, urged residents to continue to give thanks to Almighty Allah for rebirth, growth and Lagos State’s collective development after Ramadan.

Dr. Hamzat tasked Lagos residents, particularly Muslim faithful to be good to their neighbours. “Show empathy, show compassion, be good to your neighbours and continue to have faith in Almighty Allah’s goodness,” he advised.

Speaking earlier, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, in her welcome address, tasked residents to look out for the less privileged in their community and show compassion.

She said: “As we partake in the celebration, let us remember the less privileged amongst us, extend a helping hand to those in need and ensure that the spirit of giving and sharing remains at the core of our daily lives.

“True worship goes beyond ritual; it reflects in how we treat one another and how we contribute to the betterment of our state and nation beyond today’s gathering. I encourage us to renew our faith in Nigeria and remain steadfast in our prayers.”

Dr. Munirudeen Ar-Riyardy, the Guest Speaker from Lagos State University of Education, Oto/Ijanikin, delivered the lecture ‘My Lord, indeed I am, for whatever good you would send me in need – Q28:24.’

He said: “Today’s lecture is about trials of life and how to maintain our faith in God. No matter the challenges, we shouldn’t curse our leaders, we should avoid sins that will take us away from almighty Allah’s grace.”

In his vote of thanks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, urged Muslims to continue to live according to the tenets of Islam.

Also present at the Eid-el-Fitr celebration were wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Oluranti Adebule; Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; members of the Lagos State Executive Council and other top government officials; Grand Imam of Lagos State, Shaykh Suliamon Abu-Nolla and Chief Imam of Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja and Epe divisions; political and traditional leaders, among others.

 

 

