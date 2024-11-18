Ondo guber: CDD commends stakeholders over peaceful conduct, reduction in misinformation 

By Jethro Ibileke

The Center for Democracy & Development (CDD), has commended all stakeholders in last Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election over the peaceful conduct of the election.

CDD in its post-election analysis press statement signed by Prof. Victor Adetula and Dr Dauda Garuba, noted that the election was largely peaceful, devoid of violence across the three senatorial districts.

“CDD commends voters in Ondo for the calm and peaceful manner in which they have conducted all through this process so far,” the statement said.

The election observers group also reported a sharp reduction in cases of disinformation and information manipulation during the election, when compared to the 21 September governorship election in Edo State.

According to the statement, “The CDD Countering Disinformation War Room has been closely watching online and offline spaces to track and fact-check fake news and misinformation.

“The numbers of false narratives, claims and counterclaims in the Ondo State Governorship election have been relatively low when compared to other recent polls.

“In the campaign period, and on Election Day, 13 claims have so far been reported and fact-checked by CDD War Room. This is low when compared to the 61 claims reported during the same period in the Edo election, representing a 79% increase between the two elections.

“While 12 of these claims have been assessed to be either false or misleading, the sole claim peddled on voting day was adjudged to be true,” it added.