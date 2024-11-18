Must Dangote Sell Fuel Refined from Crude Bought in Naira to Foreign Buyers in Dollars?

Must Dangote Sell Fuel Refined from Crude Bought in Naira to Foreign Buyers in Dollars?

Monday, November 18, 2024 9:10 am


Dangote Refinery.jpg

Dangote Refinery.

Dangote Refinery has signed a contract with Vitoil for 5 cargoes of 38,000 metric tonnes per cargo. One of them is the CL Jane Austen tracked by Bloomberg.

The Dangote Refinery has altered the federal government’s petrol supply plan as it began the sale of fuel in dollars to the foreign market as a vessel (tanker/cargo) already hauled the product from the refinery to waters off Togo.

The crude oil from which the product was refined was sold to the refinery established by Africa’s richest man in Naira through a government template that began in October.

The private refinery, a report by Bloomberg showed, has signed a contract with Vitoil for 5 cargoes of 38,000 metric tonnes per cargo.

An investigation by Bloomberg showed that the tanker named The CL Jane Austen recently loaded more than 300,000 barrels from Dangote. The tanker sailed west, according to data from Vortexa, Kpler, Precise Intelligence, a port report, and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

“It’s now floating off the coast of Lome, a popular area for ship-to-ship transfers,” the report added.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in Naira, an order that has been confirmed to have been implemented by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Meanwhile, the new fuel supply deal between Dangote Refinery, which benefited from the crude oil sale in Naira, and Vitol is being carried out in dollars.

While the shipment is tiny in the context of the global gasoline market, it signals the ramp-up of Dangote’s production and the potential to export significant volumes of gasoline beyond Nigeria, which could upend regional markets.

The refinery last month shipped its first seaborne fuel cargo to the nearby commercial hub of Lagos. Whether large amounts of Dangote’s fuel output end up being exported remains to be seen.

Last month, Nigeria ended its state-owned oil company’s monopoly on buying fuel from the plant for domestic use.

Meanwhile, the country continues to import fuel from Europe and the US.

It’s also not certain where the CL Jane Austen’s cargo will ultimately end up.

Although it’s off Togo, the area is often used for STS transfers, meaning the fuel could subsequently be

taken elsewhere.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.jpg 6 mins ago

    The rising cost of food items: Okpebholo suspends market unions, associations in Edo
    Nnamdi Azikiwe University.jpg 56 mins ago

    Why Tinubu Sacked Nnamdi Azikiwe University Council, VC and Registrar
    Akin Adesokan.jpg 2 hours ago

    Akin Adesokan: In Praise of Diligence and Grit
    Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia during the 5th anniversary of the “Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet.”jpg 2 hours ago

    Intensify Efforts to End Open Defecation in Nigeria, VP Shettima Urges Governors
    VP Shettima during the tributes session at the National Assembly.jpg 4 hours ago

    VP Shettima: Ifeanyi Ubah’s Free Spirit Pulled Down Political, Ethnic Barriers
    Adamu Kyuka Usman.jpg 6 hours ago

    I’m addicted to writing, says Adamu Kyuka
    Dr Promise Adiele, left, and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President of Nigeria.jpg 8 hours ago

    Obasanjo’s moment of epiphany
    Alake at the opening of the 2024 Nigeria Mining Week, themed "From Inside Out, Building the Mining Sector to be the Cornerstone of Nigeria's Economy."jpg 8 hours ago

    Our Reforms Positioning Nigeria as a Global Mining Player – Alake