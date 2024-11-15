Justice Ogwuegbu, one of Imo’s special gifts to Nigeria, says Uzodimma

Friday, November 15, 2024 8:23 pm


Governor Hope Uzordimma

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has described the late Justice Emmanuel Ogwuegbu as one of the special gifts Imo State gave to Nigeria.

Justice Ogwuegbu whose impact was felt in the judiciary for more than 50 years, and eventually retired from the Supreme Court (1992-2003), hails from Amainyi in Ihitte- Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was aged 91.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser Media to the Imo State Governor said his principal is greatly pained over the loss.

He said Justice Ogwuegbu was an illustrious Nigerian legal icon from Imo State, a respected ambassador who will be missed sorely.

He said Imo people are  consoled by the fact that Justice Ogwuegbu was one of their special gifts to Nigeria as a country and the judiciary as an institution.

Governor Uzodimma said that Justice Ogwuegbu’s enduring legacy of mentoring equally great minds in the country’s legal institution, and his unwavering commitment to justice, integrity and rule of law in Nigeria will not be forgotten in a hurry.

The Governor therefore conveys his heartfelt condolences, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, to the late Justice Ogwuegbu’s family, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the entire judiciary, praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Governor Uzodimma also prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased a peaceful repose

 

