Defiant Natasha visits constituency, Kogi Central

Richard Elesho

In complete disregard of the directive of the Kogi State government and advice of the state police command, embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday arrived Okene her ancestral home, in a helicopter. She was received by her teaming supporters, who had waited patiently for her arrival.

Addressing hundreds of them at her compound in Ihima shortly after her arrival, she said no amount of threats and intimidation would silence her voice in seeking justice.

I am an Ebira woman, the daughter of Akpoti. They tried to stop me from coming home. We own Ebira together, and no Senate President and his co-travellers would stop me from coming home.

“Senator Asukwo drove Yahaya Bello to Hilton, and the meeting was twofold. He told him to commence my recall and that he is going to sponsor it. Of course, money changed hands that night.

“The second thing he told me is that he should try and kill me. He told him the killing should not be done in Abuja, but it should be done at home here. We didn’t notify the security agents. I called on media houses, and I want them to publish the news ahead of time that this is the nature of the meeting.

The Senator lamented how INEC helped the petitioners to perfect their petition and described the petitioners as APC members, with unidentified names, beginning with Kogi Central Political Frontiers, with a fictitious address.

Natasha called on the world, Nigerians and INEC, to explain how in two days, 250,000 petitioners could sign to recall her, who has been described as the most performing Senator.

“We saw what happened. They came around and deceived our people that they had empowerment for them with their PVC. They took advantage of our women’s illiteracy. They took advantage of poverty. I know they will not succeed by the grace of God. The recall will not be successful.”

While pointing out that she is amongst people who are trying as difficult as they can to strengthen some of the nation’s institutions, she urged Nigerians to join her as she will not fold her arms

”I trust the people of Central will do what is right. Speak out against the oppression and intimidation that has held us back for too long.”

“I’m not a law breaker. I appreciate the governor’s orders. We came by helicopter and not by road. No convoy, we are not in the streets, so we didn’t break the law.” – Sen. Natasha H Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Senator expressed appreciation to the people for the rousing reception, noting that it has emboldened her in her struggle for justice

The News reports that words went out in the morning that the Okehi Local Government Chairman, Monday Amoka, had declared a curfew to curtail movements in the area. The Kogi State Police Command, in a statement had also advised against the Sallah visit.

But Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defiled the order!

The Police Commissioner in Kogi, Mr Miller Dantawaye, gave the advice in a statement signed on his behalf by the command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the embattled Akpoti-Uduaghan was expected to pay a Sallah visit to her constituency on Tuesday, where she planned to organise a rally against her ongoing supposed recall process.

The visit was allegedly aimed at engaging with her community and constituents as well as fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation for the growth and development of the district.

The commissioner explained that the ban was a sequel to an intelligence report on security threats in Kogi, and a subsequent ban on all forms of rallies and processions by the state government.

”The commissioner of police in Kogi hereby urges organisers of the planned rally to cancel it in the interest of peace in the state.

“The call for cancellation became necessary, following intelligence revelations that some hoodlums planned to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the state.

“The command cannot afford to jeopardise the existing peace the state is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the command is therefore, advising the organisers to cancel the event to avoid any breakdown of law and order .”

The commissioner further warned that the command would not hesitate to apply the full wrath of the law on anyone who disturbs the peace and order of the state.