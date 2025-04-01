Edo Killings: Bunkure community demands justice

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Hundreds of people from Bunkure Local Government Area, Kano, on Monday staged a peaceful protest, with placards bearing inscriptions that were demanding justice over the gruesome murder of 16 hunters travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano state.

The travellers, most of whom hailed from Bunkure, were waylaid, maimed and murdered by an illegal vigilante group at Uromi, Edo state.

The peaceful protesters who were sighted in batches, welcoming Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and his Edo state counterpart, Governor Monday Okpebholo, demonstrated in a peaceful procession, waving placards to the moving convoy of the two leaders who were going to commiserate with the families of the killed victims.

Our Correspondent reports that Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, earlier at Government House, said the government and people of Kano state, including the families of travellers maimed and killed at Uromi, Edo state, are eager to see the perpetrators of the heinous crime physically paraded and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

Governor Yusuf stated this while receiving Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his entourage, who were on a condolence visit to the government and people of Kano state over the unfortunate incident.

The Kano Governor, who commended Governor Okpebholo and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking drastic steps to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the killings, ruled out the possibility of reprisal attacks in Kano, hinting that already the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, have done enough homework to avert it.

“We want to see the perpetrators physically paraded so that Nigerians will see and believe that they have been apprehended; so that the families of the bereaved and the world will see the people who committed that heinous crime.

“I know you (Governor Okpebholo) to be a man of your word and integrity. We believe in your promise to ensure that justice is done. I have every belief that you will ensure that the families of the bereaved will be compensated,” Governor Yusuf stated.

He further recalled that, “it is a known fact that our people were travelling from Port Harcourt en route to Edo state. They were maimed, some of them burnt to ashes. Many of them are from Kano. Many of them are from two Local Governments within Kano metropolis.

“I commend His Excellency (Governor Okpebholo) for taking prompt action when the incident happened. His Excellency visited the Hausa community in Edo state, made so many promises. As I speak to you, His Excellency has fulfilled those promises. Many of them have been apprehended and taken to Abuja.

“He assured us that the families of the bereaved will be compensated. Kano people are peaceful. We are known to be the most hospitable people in Nigeria. We accommodate people from other ethnic nationalities.

“That is why leaders from other communities are all here. We are living in harmony. Nigeria belongs to all of us. There is no issue with fighting one another. We have to learn to be our brother’s keeper.

“We cannot live without one another. Whether we like it or not, we are supposed to live together… We pray to Allah to protect all of us. What happened in Edo state is a lesson to all of us politicians, as business people, as religious people…I hope and pray that this will be the last in this country.

“I want to call on all of us as leaders to ensure the protection of the lives and property of innocent Nigerians wherever we are. Reprisals are not the best. As leaders, we must come together to fight this unfortunate behaviour.

“Since it happened, as he (Governor Okpebholo) has not been sleeping, here in Kano, we have not been sleeping, we keep preaching to our people that people should not be taking laws into their own hands. Taking the laws into your own hands is unconstitutional and should be avoided. If there is any problem, take it to the security agencies. That is why they are there.

“We will continue to try as much as possible to collaborate with security agencies to fish out perpetrators of crime wherever they are.”

Governor Yusuf commended Governor Okpebholo for coming to Kano first to meet the government, people of Kano state, and the families of the deceased and to offer condolences.

“The Federal Government has also done a good job. Mr. President directed security agencies to commence action to ensure that justice is done. We extend our appreciation to Mr. President. I want to seize this opportunity to thank all the security agencies. They are here because they have an interest.

“Let me seize this opportunity to call on the good people of the state to exercise restraint and remain calm. Kano is the most peaceful state in Nigeria, especially in northern Nigeria. Nobody in their right senses will disrupt this peace. Taking the law into your own hands is not the solution. We are making every effort to ensure that justice is done. We shall continue to pray for Kano, we shall continue to pray for Nigeria,” Governor Yusuf added.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo, who described Kano as his second home, condemned the Uromi killings and insisted that justice must be done.

He briefed Governor Yusuf on the efforts by his government and security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to book.

According to him, 14 people have already been arrested and efforts are in top gear to ensure their parade and prosecution.

He also hinted that President Tinubu has been very much concerned over the incident as he has directed the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the case be transferred to Abuja for discreet investigation.

After the meeting at Government House, which was attended by ethic traditional rulers resident in Kano, led by their chairman, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe, Governor Yusuf led Governor Okpebholo and his entourage to Bunkure Local Government Area, where they sympathized with the families of some of those who were killed during the Edo massacre.