National Unity, Peaceful Coexistence Must Be Our Gift to One Another – VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence, and tolerance as key pillars for national progress, drawing from the lessons of Ramadan.

The Vice President also called on everyone to support the administration’s ongoing economic reforms, assuring that short-term difficulties would yield long-term benefits for the country.

Speaking on Monday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, during a luncheon with Borno State elders and his schoolmates in celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, the Vice President, who spoke through the member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis, said there was a need for continued harmony among citizens.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness this Eid-El-Fitr. I wish to also say that we should all perfect, maintain, and build on the sense of unity that exists among us for our collective gain and progress as a gift for one another.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to implementing policies that will create sustainable development for all Nigerians. Just as Ramadan teaches endurance, we ask for your continued patience as these necessary reforms take root and bear fruit,” he said.

The Vice President, who arrived in his home state on Sunday evening, urged Nigerians to continue embodying the spiritual lessons gained during Ramadan as a pathway to national development.

“Peaceful coexistence is very important and we should not relent in maintaining that virtue. It will go a long way in bringing about the development of ourselves and the nation,” he said.

VP Shettima enjoined the citizens of Borno State and Nigerians, in general, to always maintain traits of humility and communal living in line with the teachings of the Holy books, values he described as foundational to national progress.

Also speaking, Senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN, prayed for lasting peace in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to rally round President Tinubu as the father of the nation, stressing that the President needs the prayers and support of Nigerians, as he implements the good policies he has for the improvement of the economy and overall development of Nigeria.

The Senator urged his constituents to imbibe the attributes of Vice President Kashim Shettima, saying, “His Excellency the Vice President is an epitome of leadership, sacrifice, resilience, integrity, perseverance and above all courage.

“So, I will like my constituents and indeed people of Borno State and Nigerians at large to emulate his virtues. He is a leader and we are proud of his achievements.”

The lawmaker thanked the Vice President for hosting his schoolmates and elders of Borno State in his usual magnanimity and demonstration of love.

“In his usual show of love every festive period, the Vice President extends hands of fellowship to all and sundry from Maiduguri Metropolitan Council to Borno Central District and by extension the entire state,” he said.

Also, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, commended the Vice President for his show of love, especially to the needy, despite his tight schedule.

“When he is in Abuja, his schedule is overwhelming, yet he always finds time for his people. Seeing the joyful faces of his classmates, elders, and other guests at this event is a testament to his character,” Kyari noted.

The Agric Minister said the Vice President’s humility has endeared him to his people, adding that he is a man of good character and extreme humility.

Earlier, Chairman of the Borno State Elders Forum, Alhaji Gambo Gubio, expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s hospitality and assured him of continued prayers for success in his duties.

Among the dignitaries present were the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, and several of VP Shettima’s former classmates and neighbours in Maiduguri.