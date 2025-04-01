Eid- el-Fitr: Uzodimma fetes Muslims in Imo, canvasses peace, religious tolerance

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the feast of Eid El-Fitr, signalling the end of their 30 days Ramadan, Governor Hope Uzodimma has, in his usual manner, organised a feast for the Muslim brothers and sisters to show solidarity and demonstrate religious harmony in Imo State.

Speaking at the event held at the Banquet Hall, Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma congratulated the Muslim faithful and used the occasion to canvass peace and religious tolerance in the State.

He noted that the event was to demonstrate the level of religious harmony in Imo State, and to equally demonstrate brotherhood and the essence of living together.

His words: “This year, while we also in solidarity salute the Muslims, we pray that God will give us all the blessings that are obtainable during the Holy period. And by the time we meet again next year, our lots would have been better.”

He assured the Muslim community in the State that government will provide available support to ensure conducive living in Imo; while equally charging them to refrain from violence and help government fight crime in the State.

“We don’t want disunity among us. We want you to be united. We want you to love yourselves. We want you to do only those things the Holy Qur’an allows, and follow the teaching of Islam which is the teaching of love, tolerance, perseverance and being your brothers’ keeper,” Senator Uzodimma noted.

Earlier, the Sarikin Hausa, HRH Alhaji Auwal Baba Suleiman, on behalf of the Muslim Community in Imo State expressed appreciation to the Governor and the other Christian brothers for the show of solidarity and brotherliness.

He commended Governor Uzodimma for his unwavering commitment to fostering peace, unity and progress among all tribes and creed, regardless of social standing.

Alhaji Auwal maintained that “Imo State is a land of opportunities for all given the level of peace, security and harmony as all tribes have continued to thrive and conduct their legitimate businesses without fear of molestation.”

He further acknowledged and deeply thanked the Governor for including them in the scheme of things of his government.

“Your Excellency, your support to the Muslim community has been exceptionally unprecedented.”

He said they include; appointment of Muslims into his Expanded Executive Council, sponsorship of Muslim pilgrims to Hajj, approving the construction of modern shopping plaza at Ama Hausa, Douglas Road (a project he pointed out will curb road side trading and improve security in the capital city, Owerri), among others.

The Sarikin Hausa used the ocassion to urge all residents in Imo State to embrace and uphold the value of faith, tolerance and peaceful coexistence “in order to achieve our shared goals and aspirations.”

The event had in attendance many Christian brothers in solidarity, including the Chaplin Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. Prof. Gilbert Alaribe, Hon. Obinna Egu (member Imo House of Assembly) and his wife, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the Imo State Expanded Exco, illustrious sons of the State like Chiefs Tony Chukwu and Charles Ahize, Oba of Yoruba in Imo, HRH Oba Oladeji and the Chairman Muslim Community Sheikh Rashid Uwakwe, the Chief Imam of Muslims in Imo State, Sheikh Barr. Suleiman Yusuf Njoku, among others.