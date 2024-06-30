VP Shettima Leads FG Delegation To Console Police Affairs Minister Over Mother’s Death

VP Shettima Leads FG Delegation To Console Police Affairs Minister Over Mother’s Death

Sunday, June 30, 2024 12:26 pm


 

Vice President Shettima in Keffi

Vice President Shettima in Keffi

 

*Extols late matriarch, Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi in Keffi

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday led a high-level federal government delegation to Keffi, Nasarawa State to offer condolences to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on the passing of her mother, Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi.

The late Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi died on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the age of 66.

The Vice President who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was accompanied by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe; Chairman, Senate Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy/ Senator representing Nasarawa South, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa.

Speaking at the family residence, the Vice President who said he was there at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with the family over the demise of their mother paid glowing tribute to the late Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi, highlighting her positive impact on the community.

“Everyone I have encountered so far has been showering encomiums on her. May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. But the beauty of her life is that she left behind a legacy of goodwill and respect,” he stated.

The Vice President also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the advancement, security, and welfare of the citizens.

He said, “May Allah continue to bless us and grant our country peaceful coexistence, prosperity and progress. Her demise is indeed a huge loss to us all, and our President is indeed mourning with her immediate family and this community.”

VP Shettima further restated the government’s support for the bereaved family and the entire community. “Our strength lies in our unity and shared experiences. Today, we stand together as one nation, one people, sharing in both joy and sorrow,” he remarked.

Responding on behalf of the family, Alhaji Bala Muhammad Fari, the Dan Ruwatan Keffi, expressed deep appreciation for the high-level visit.

“We are encouraged to have you all here today, especially thanking Mr President for sending such a strong delegation led by his deputy to console us over the passing away of our mother.

“We are very grateful and I pray that just as you have all come here to see us, May Allah grant you all journey mercy to your various destinations. It is not every time that we receive such powerful and big personalities in our community,” Fari stated.

Other dignitaries at the condolence visit include the immediate former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindo; members of the National Assembly, and traditional rulers, among many others.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    L-R: Vice President for Solutions, AFD Paris, Mr Laurence Biddiscombe; Country Director AFD Abuja, Mr Xavier Muron; Director-General, National Council on Climate Change, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, Chief Ajuri Ngelale; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu; Vice President in charge of Countries, AFD Paris, Mr  Philippe Orliange; and Acting Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jean Francois Hasperue,  during the celebration of the 15th Anniversary of Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) in Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday   PHOTO: FMBEP 1 hour ago

    Photo Story: AFD’s 15 Years of Impact…
    Bomb explosion in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu Condemns Bomb Attacks in Borno State
    Festus Adedayo 4 hours ago

    Ruto in Davido’s Marriage of Anansewa
    Salihu Moh. Lukman 7 hours ago

    Explosive North: Open Letter to Northern Politicians
    Baba Ijesha 18 hours ago

    Sexual Assault: Appeal Court Affirms 5-year Conviction of Baba Ijesha
    Ambassador Hussaini Haruna Commassie2 23 hours ago

    Envoy urges Tinubu, National Assembly to give traditional institutions constitutional backing
    CP Tunde Disu 1 day ago

    Rivers Police Command launches investigation into the explosion in Port Harcourt
    The town hall meeting 1 day ago

    PEBEC: Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy Emerges Overall Best Performing Ministry