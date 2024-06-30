VP Shettima Leads FG Delegation To Console Police Affairs Minister Over Mother’s Death

*Extols late matriarch, Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi in Keffi

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday led a high-level federal government delegation to Keffi, Nasarawa State to offer condolences to the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on the passing of her mother, Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi.

The late Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi died on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the age of 66.

The Vice President who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was accompanied by National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe; Chairman, Senate Committee on Art, Culture and Creative Economy/ Senator representing Nasarawa South, Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa.

Speaking at the family residence, the Vice President who said he was there at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserate with the family over the demise of their mother paid glowing tribute to the late Hajiya Aisha Sulaiman-Danladi, highlighting her positive impact on the community.

“Everyone I have encountered so far has been showering encomiums on her. May Allah grant her Aljannah Firdaus and may Allah grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck. But the beauty of her life is that she left behind a legacy of goodwill and respect,” he stated.

The Vice President also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the advancement, security, and welfare of the citizens.

He said, “May Allah continue to bless us and grant our country peaceful coexistence, prosperity and progress. Her demise is indeed a huge loss to us all, and our President is indeed mourning with her immediate family and this community.”

VP Shettima further restated the government’s support for the bereaved family and the entire community. “Our strength lies in our unity and shared experiences. Today, we stand together as one nation, one people, sharing in both joy and sorrow,” he remarked.

Responding on behalf of the family, Alhaji Bala Muhammad Fari, the Dan Ruwatan Keffi, expressed deep appreciation for the high-level visit.

“We are encouraged to have you all here today, especially thanking Mr President for sending such a strong delegation led by his deputy to console us over the passing away of our mother.

“We are very grateful and I pray that just as you have all come here to see us, May Allah grant you all journey mercy to your various destinations. It is not every time that we receive such powerful and big personalities in our community,” Fari stated.

Other dignitaries at the condolence visit include the immediate former Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Jibrilla Bindo; members of the National Assembly, and traditional rulers, among many others.