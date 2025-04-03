Tribunal verdict: Okpebholo extends hands of fellowship to PDP, Ighodalo, others 

Thursday, April 3, 2025 10:18 am


Governor Monday Okpebholo


By Jethro Ibileke 

 

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its candidate in the September 21, 2024, governorship election, Asue Ighodalo and other opposition parties to join hands with him in the spirit of unity and work together for the progress of the State.

He made the call shortly after the election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja validated his electoral victory at the poll.

Okpebholo, who expressed gratitude to the tribunal for its fairness, said it was time to put aside their differences and focus on the common goal of building a better future for the State.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Tribunal for their diligence and fairness. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the people of Edo State for their unwavering support and belief in my vision for a prosperous and united state.

“This victory is not mine alone, but a victory for every citizen and resident of Edo State. It is a mandate to continue the work we have started, to build a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We remain committed to our promise of good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

“I call on all citizens, including the opposition parties, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Asue Ighodalo, to join hands in the spirit of unity and work together for the progress of Edo State.

“It is time to put aside partisan differences and focus on the common goal of building a better future for our State,” he said.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to deliver on its campaign promises and will not be distracted by frivolous litigation, but will serve the people of the State with dedication and integrity.

 

 

