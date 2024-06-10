IBEDC Transformer Maintenance Workshop: Elevating Power Supply Reliability with Local Expertise

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc proudly heralds the successful establishment and operation of its Transformer Maintenance Workshop, inaugurated in March 2023.

This initiative stands as a beacon, addressing the myriad complaints surrounding faulty transformers that have plunged numerous customers into darkness and adversely affected livelihoods.

In a statement by the Acting Managing Director of the Company, Engr. Francis Agoha, the workshop, nestled in Eleyele, Ibadan, stands as a testament to the ingenuity of local talents and the effective utilization of indigenous resources to mitigate supply downtime, which has severely impacted businesses and communities alike. Moreover, the repair work’s quality is unparalleled, guaranteeing against failures often experienced with third-party repairs.

With the current fluctuations in forex rates driving up the price of new transformers by over 100%, the workshop emerges as a critical component in stabilizing the power supply.

Since its inception, the workshop has successfully revitalized over 54 transformers, illuminated several communities and ensured a more stable electricity supply. Notable beneficiaries of the workshop’s services include:

Odejayi, Oyo: 500KVA transformer

Aduloju substation, Oyo: 300KVA transformer

Agbala Itura holy trinity, Oyo: 500KVA transformer

Aladekomo, Ibadan: 300KVA transformer

Oba Adesida, Iyaganku Ibadan: 100KVA transformer

Iwaraja, Ilesa: 200KVA transformer

Oke Amola Substation, Ikirun: 200KVA transformer

Ago-Ayo substation, Osogbo: 300KVA transformer

Amunega Substation, Omu-Aran: 500KVA transformer

Agunboye, Ijebu-Ode: 200KVA transformer.

The workshop employs a meticulous inspection process, encompassing fault analysis, comprehensive repairs, and final installation to ensure each transformer functions flawlessly. This thorough approach guarantees that repaired transformers meet stringent standards of reliability and performance.

“Our objective is to bolster the efficiency of our operations and curtail downtime attributable to faulty transformers. By harnessing local talent and resources, we are enhancing power supply, nurturing community development, and spurring economic growth,” remarked Engr. Agoha.

In a bid to further enhance service delivery and ensure proximity and efficiency, IBEDC is actively working on establishing additional transformer maintenance workshops across its franchise. This expansion will facilitate swifter response times and more localized repair services.

Customers and stakeholders are urged to promptly report transformer faults to their local IBEDC Technical Managers, who will conduct an initial inspection to determine whether workshop-level repairs are necessary. If required, arrangements will be made to transport the transformer to the workshop for comprehensive servicing.

IBEDC remains steadfast in its commitment to furnishing reliable power supply and augmenting customer satisfaction through relentless innovation and investment in infrastructure, as part of our efforts aimed at bridging the gap of trust between IBEDC and our esteemed customers.