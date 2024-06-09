Oyebanji has forged a convergence of interests for Ekiti progress- Dele Alake , Senator Bamidele

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake says Governor Biodun Oyebanji has forged a convergence of interest for the progress of Ekiti State.

The minister who spoke at the launching of the MSMEs clinic in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday, described Oyebanji as a man of peace committed to the development of the state.

Alake, who hails from Ikoro Ekiti Ekiti, said he was elated when Vice President Shettima informed him of the trip to Ekiti.

“I was elated because this trip is an eloquent testimony to the fact that the Federal Government under the presidency of Bola Tinubu has Ekiti right inside his heart,” he said.

“Because the VP, in his capacity as the number two man, has commissioned a lot of projects. The MSMEs project, and in fact the presence of this distinguished son of Nigeria in Ekiti today signposts the emergence of Ekiti into the front burner of national political calculations.

“We are also very lucky that we have somebody who is level headed, who is piloting the affairs of Ekiti today. And I say this with empirical verification. My profession is journalism and we don’t say things without personal conviction. I am saying this from ocular proof, what I have observed in the last several years.

“We’ve had governors in Ekiti that came and introduced dichotomy into the body politics of Ekiti State. We’ve had governors that came and alienated critical stakeholders in the administration of the state, thereby stultifying the progressive emancipation of Ekiti State. We’ve had governors here, in the recent past, that demarcated and stifled the participation of those brains that we have in Ekiti scattered all over the world, through extreme, myopic perception, narrow-mindedness and parochialism.

“But today, we are lucky that BAO came and forged a convergence of interests, and it is only through this convergence that you can have peace, and it is from peace that progress develops. So, from every available angle you look at it, Ekiti is lucky to have a man of peace, a man of progress.”

Alake said he has been in constant touch with Oyebanji since he assumed office.

He said they both work hand in hand, exchanging notes and ideas.”

“And as we speak, there are a number of federal projects that we are working on for the exclusive preserve of Ekiti. And this is coming on board pretty soon. In fact the VP is an unalloyed supporter of Ekiti State. Whenever we bring memos concerning developmental projects for Ekiti, be sure the VP has our back,” he said.

In his remarks, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senate Majority Leader, representing Ekiti Central, also described Oyebanji as a bridge builder, who has provided a role for everybody.

“I am able to concentrate on my job in Abuja because I have a governor who has my back. I have a governor with whom I’m in partnership,” Bamidele said.